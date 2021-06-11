IN PICS: How the Kardashian sisters have changed over the years

Lerato Maimela

Kourtney admitted to having plastic surgery, adding that she had her first boob job when she was 22.

The smash-hit reality TV series Keeping up with the Kardashians is coming to an end with the last season and series finale airing this Sunday, 13 June 2021.

It’s a little wild to see how the Kardashian sisters have changed over the years since the hit series first hit the screens in 2007.

A teaser of the two-part reunion special with Andy Cohen and the Kardashian-Jenner clan, as well as their mother was released on 9 June 2021. The reunion special has since been breaking the internet as fans of the show and the family wait in anticipation for its release.

How the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have transformed

Khloe Kardashian

The youngest sister of the Kardashian sisters was 22 when the reality TV first aired. The mother of one was always the sister who struggled to lose weight and looked nothing like her supermodel sisters who had always been slim with smaller figures.

Over the years Khloe’s entire image has changed and her face has gotten smaller with more defined features. She has also managed to lose a lot of her body weight.

Claims have been made that the 36 year old has been under the knife to modify her body, but she has said on numerous occasions she has not undergone any plastic surgery, and that she put in years of hard work in the gym to look the way she does.

Kim Kardashian

The middle kid of the Kardashian sisters recently made the headlines about her divorce from rapper and producer Kanye West. She has been grilled for many years on her rather voluptuous booty, as her fans have suspected she had her bum enhanced with silicone.

Kim’s nose has also dramatically changed over the years compared to how she looked in the first season of KUWTK. Kim has responded to claims that she had a nose job done by swearing that her nose, or rather the change of it, is all natural.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Has Kanye already moved on after splitting from Kim?

Kourtney Kardashian

The oldest, most nonchalant sister of the clan seems to be the most honest. Kourtney admitted to getting plastic surgery done, adding that she had a boob job when she was 22.

Kylie Jenner

The make-up and skincare guru of the family and youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters has shocked the world on many occasions with how much her physical appearance has changed since her younger days and how amazing the work of her plastic surgeon is.

Kylie has been open about modifying her physical appearance, more specifically her lips, but the Kylie Cosmetics owner has denied claims about breast and bum enhancements.