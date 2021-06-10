Thami Kwazi

We take a look at headline-making superstar Somizi Mhlongo's new silver hair and most mesmerizing styles over the years.

Somizi Mhlongo (Somgaga) is making the headlines again, this time for his new silver hair.

The Idol’s judge, television host, actor and Metro FM radio presenter who’s constantly in the news for his personal life, is making headlines today for his new silver fox look.

The 48-year-old performer wore a lily-white lacewing to a meeting with a buddy that he shared on Hiatus, which was reminiscent of Japanese superhero flicks.

This isn’t the first time the Sarafina star changed his look and turned heads. We take a look back at some of his hairstyles and how they can be achieved:

Pink Passions

Somizi often entertains with his hair in his capacity as an Mzansi Magic Idols judge, as much as the contestants like to keep him entertained. Who can forget the magenta suit he wore with a pink pre-plucked bob lace wig?

How to do it:

Close friend DJ Zinhle recently debuted a wig brand called Hair Majesty that appears similar to the one Somgaga wore. The wig comes ready made and without fuss at a reasonable price.

Blonde Ambitions

The pompadour is a style that looks good on virtually everyone. Because of the elegant impression it provides, the style has been popular for nearly three years.

Somgaga’s pompadour is distinguished by thicker barrel curls at the top and a hint of yellow colour, keeping the back and sides cut nicely.

How to:

Using peroxide to lighten hair to its lightest blonde, be sure to deep condition and have it professionally cropped and coloured at a salon that offers these services like Rockets Man, Sorbet Man or LaJawi

Prince of Purple

Shorter variations of a pompadour include a quaff. By definition, this is a more undercut version, where the top is accented.

Somizi wears his in a purple shade and slightly more straightened at the top. While it comes to this style he often explores different shades from orange to multicoloured.

How to:

The trick to this style is hair spray and a good flat iron, preferably with titanium plates like the ghd platinum+ styler that won’t burn the hair. Get a professional style to achieve the colour, while heat styling can be done at home.

Braided Bounds

Always up to something new, Somizi expanded his hairstyle options with micro braids, namely long traditional Senegalese two-strand twists

How to:

Because no one likes to sit for hours getting their hair braided, current hair technology now offers pre-braided lace wigs that can be stuck over a wig cap on the hair, which are typically a faster option than waiting for braids for six to eight hours.

Get a wig or pre-braided twists at take a lot.com

Alternate Afro

Natural hair is a huge hair trend, with naturalists wanting to embrace their tresses as they grow out in wispy coils. The truth is that hair isn’t always as plentiful as we would want. This is where a fantastic wig or extensions can help. At the Sofnfree HairXeperts Master Challenge in 2019 he had two monotone breaded side plaits and a big Afro.

How to:

To get a fuller Afro, you don’t need to wash and go with a lot of products. Braid Darling vibrations hairpieces into the hair to add volume.

A massive Afro can be achieved by combing the ends of the hair with an Afro comb. Add two micro side plaits and accessories with mini clips which can be obtained at Clicks retailers.

