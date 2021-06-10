Lerato Maimela

Many commented that if the Performers Protection Amendment Bill had been signed into law, she would have been able to afford better healthcare.

On 7 June 2021 the South African presidency’s Twitter page posted that President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns the death of veteran actress and performer Shaleen Surtie-Richards, but South Africans did not receive the post well.

Many said that if the president had signed the Performers Protection Amendment Bill, then the actress would have been better of because of royalties.

The Performers Protection Amendment Bill amends the outdated Performers Protection Act of 1967 and specifically targets gaps in the old legislation that did not provide for, among others, the economic and moral rights of actors.

Lizz Meiring, an actress and management member of the Theatre Benevolent Fund that helps to support struggling industry workers, said on Tuesday that Surtie-Richards went to go see a doctor in Cape Town because she fell extremely ill.

“She saw a doctor in Cape Town because she was so ill. He wanted to book her into a hospital immediately. She simply had no money. That’s the horrible truth. If she had been paid her meagre royalties for all the rebroadcasts of her incredible body of work, she would have been able to,” says Meiring.

Actress Masasa Mbangeni spoke out on the unfair treatment that actors get in South Africa.

The actress said Surtie-Richard could have lived a good life and retired at her age if the president had signed the bill, allowing Shaleen and other actors to receive royalties for television shows and programmes they starred in and which have been repeated and rebroadcast over the years.

“On her royalties alone she could have retired and lived well. Please save your mourning,” Masasa said.

How can you be mourning when you won’t sign the bill! On her royalties alone she could have retired and lived well. Please save your mourning . Seems artists are only useful dead https://t.co/ptybT7V4ku — Bhut’ Masasa (@MsMasasa) June 8, 2021

Some Twitter reactions from citizens who share the same sentiments as Masasa Mbangeni:

mourning kanjani when y’all refuse to sign the actor’s bill ? She’s put in so much work over the years her royalties would have been enough for her to live well in retirement. https://t.co/4ogWq8NVEq — aries don. ♠️ (@lungelo_nembula) June 8, 2021

While you’ve got millions to spend on buffaloes and exotic game, Shaleen and most of South African artists and actors are barely surviving! Despicable fool!! It’s too late for her!! What are you going to do about the plight of the rest?!?! I’m not holding my breath!!! https://t.co/YFbFbZKpDr — miraaikieB???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? (@miraaikie) June 8, 2021

This is the only time you care about artists. When you mourn and wax lyrical about how much you cared and loved them when you’re still sitting with the bill in your inbox and refusing to sign it. You continue to disgrace the name of “President” with every word you tweet and utter https://t.co/yQohdW4Bxh — Leroy Marc ????????☀️ (@LeroyMarcN) June 8, 2021

Surtie-Richards’ funeral will take place on Sunday, 13 June 2021 at the Durbanville Memorial Park in Cape Town at 2.30pm.

The funeral will be live streamed, allowing Surtie-Richards’ fans to pay their last respects to the iconic actress.