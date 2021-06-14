Find the perfect Father’s Day gift at Le Creuset

Sponsored / Le Creuset

Find the perfect gift for every father at Le Creuset, with a range of cookware and kitchen accessories to choose from.

This Father’s Day, celebrate fathers and father figures everywhere with a timeless gift from Le Creuset. Whether he is a coffee connoisseur or a budding culinary talent, Le Creuset’s curated gift offering will ensure that Dad enjoys a lifetime of joyful cooking memories.

With its nearly 100-year-old French heritage and expert craftsmanship, the brand’s legendary cookware will help Dad’s feasts go from good to great. Find the perfect gift for every father, from the iconic Enamelled Cast Iron cookware collection to oven-to-table Stoneware, stylish Wine Accessories and more.

Le Creuset also has an exciting promotional offering (valid until 20th June), with savings on selected items and colours that are bound to be on Dad’s wish list.

Shop these great Father’s Day gifts at Le Creuset boutique stores and online at www.lecreuset.co.za where delivery is free, countrywide:

Save R1000 on the Winter Warmer Set (Includes a 24cm Signature Round Casserole, Silicone Edge Ladle, 4x Vancouver Snack Bowls)

Save R500 on the Coffee Lovers Set (Includes a Coffee Press and 2x 350ml London Mugs)

Save 20% on Deep Teal stoneware and accessories

Save 20% on Matte Black stoneware and accessories

Save 20% on selected Toughened Non-Stick items

Save 20% on Wine Accessories

Save 20% on Stemware

Save 20% on Salt & Pepper Mills

Purchase 4 U Mugs for the price of 3

Save 20% on the Whistling Teakettle

Save 20% on the Hydration Bottle

Looking for culinary inspiration to make his day extra special? Visit the Le Creuset website for more recipe inspiration or download the free Le Creuset Recipe App, available for iOS and Android. From tasty traybakes to decadent cakes, you’ll be able to indulge Dad with some of his favourite home-cooked treats on Father’s Day.

About Le Creuset

Since 1925, the company has been renowned as the colourful French companion in kitchens across the globe. Beloved by home cooks and master chefs alike, Le Creuset has been honoured to share in the meals, memories and traditions made by food lovers around the world.