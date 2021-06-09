Citizen reporter

Dad would really love these breakfast in bed this father's day.

Mums are not the only ones who love breakfast in bed. Spoil Dad with these delicious breakfast ideas on Father’s Day. It’s the perfect gift and it will make him feel special and loved.

Breakfast Flapjack Stack

Swap out high-calorie ingredients with this equally delicious flapjack stack.

*Serves 6

Ingredients

150g self-raising flour

1 tbsp Weigh-Less Spoon for Spoon Sugar Replacement

180ml low-fat milk

7 eggs

200g Eskort Weigh-Less Smoked Bacon

300g tomatoes

100g spinach

200g mushrooms

1 tbsp Weigh-Less Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salt

Method

Mix together the flour, sugar replacement and salt in a large mixing bowl. Whisk the milk and one egg together and pour into the dry ingredients and blend well. Pour one teaspoon of the olive oil into a hot pan and spoon a little bit of the batter into the pan. Cook the batter for about a minute before flipping it over and cook for a further minute. Repeat with remaining batter and set aside. Fry the shredded spinach and sliced mushrooms until the spinach leaves have wilted. Spoon the spinach mixture into a bowl and grill the bacon and sliced tomatoes in the hot pan. Drizzle the remaining oil into the hot pan and fry the eggs. Assemble the flap-jacks by layering spoonful’s of spinach, slices of grilled tomato and bacon, top with a fried egg and serve.

Breakfast Burritos Recipe

Ingredients

6 soft flour tortillas or wrap

2 eggs

45 ml (3 T) milk

salt and pepper to taste

30 ml (2 T) butter

250 g streaky bacon, grilled

250 ml (1 C) grated cheddar cheese

1 x 410 g can Rhodes Quality Tomato Mexican Style

45 ml (3 T) coriander leaves, chopped

Method

Heat the tortillas or wraps according to the instructions on the pack and keep warm. Whisk the eggs, milk and salt and pepper together. Scramble the mixture in the butter then fill each tortilla or wrap with a portion of scrambled egg, bacon and cheese. Top with a portion of Rhodes Quality Tomato Mexican Style, add a sprinkle of coriander and then roll up and serve.

Egg head sandwiches

The is a fun recipe that your kids will enjoy too. Presentation is key and importantly having fun.

*Makes 4 open sandwiches

Ingredients

7 eggs

4-5 tbsp mayonnaise

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 slices of bread, buttered

Decoration

Sliced red pepper

Grated carrot

Olives

Salami

Gherkins

Chives

Basil

Peas

Cherry tomatoes

Method