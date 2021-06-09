Mums are not the only ones who love breakfast in bed. Spoil Dad with these delicious breakfast ideas on Father’s Day. It’s the perfect gift and it will make him feel special and loved.
Breakfast Flapjack Stack
Swap out high-calorie ingredients with this equally delicious flapjack stack.
*Serves 6
Ingredients
- 150g self-raising flour
- 1 tbsp Weigh-Less Spoon for Spoon Sugar Replacement
- 180ml low-fat milk
- 7 eggs
- 200g Eskort Weigh-Less Smoked Bacon
- 300g tomatoes
- 100g spinach
- 200g mushrooms
- 1 tbsp Weigh-Less Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Salt
Method
- Mix together the flour, sugar replacement and salt in a large mixing bowl.
- Whisk the milk and one egg together and pour into the dry ingredients and blend well.
- Pour one teaspoon of the olive oil into a hot pan and spoon a little bit of the batter into the pan.
- Cook the batter for about a minute before flipping it over and cook for a further minute. Repeat with remaining batter and set aside.
- Fry the shredded spinach and sliced mushrooms until the spinach leaves have wilted.
- Spoon the spinach mixture into a bowl and grill the bacon and sliced tomatoes in the hot pan.
- Drizzle the remaining oil into the hot pan and fry the eggs.
- Assemble the flap-jacks by layering spoonful’s of spinach, slices of grilled tomato and bacon, top with a fried egg and serve.
Breakfast Burritos Recipe
Ingredients
- 6 soft flour tortillas or wrap
- 2 eggs
- 45 ml (3 T) milk
- salt and pepper to taste
- 30 ml (2 T) butter
- 250 g streaky bacon, grilled
- 250 ml (1 C) grated cheddar cheese
- 1 x 410 g can Rhodes Quality Tomato Mexican Style
- 45 ml (3 T) coriander leaves, chopped
Method
- Heat the tortillas or wraps according to the instructions on the pack and keep warm.
- Whisk the eggs, milk and salt and pepper together.
- Scramble the mixture in the butter then fill each tortilla or wrap with a portion of scrambled egg, bacon and cheese.
- Top with a portion of Rhodes Quality Tomato Mexican Style, add a sprinkle of coriander and then roll up and serve.
Egg head sandwiches
The is a fun recipe that your kids will enjoy too. Presentation is key and importantly having fun.
*Makes 4 open sandwiches
Ingredients
- 7 eggs
- 4-5 tbsp mayonnaise
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 4 slices of bread, buttered
Decoration
- Sliced red pepper
- Grated carrot
- Olives
- Salami
- Gherkins
- Chives
- Basil
- Peas
- Cherry tomatoes
Method
- Bring a saucepan of water to the boil and gently lower in the eggs. Simmer the eggs for 12 minutes then carefully drain off the boiling water. Fill the saucepan with cold water and leave the eggs inside until cool. (The eggs can be boiled up to 2 days ahead and stored, unpeeled, in the fridge.)
- Peel the eggs and slice 2 using an egg slicer or a knife. Set aside 8 of the slices to make the eyes. Place the remaining pieces in a bowl with the remaining 5 eggs. Mash with a fork and add the mayonnaise. Season to taste.
- Cover all 4 slices of bread with egg mayonnaise. Make the faces using the toppings shown in the photo as inspiration.