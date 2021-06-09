Royal update: Harry and Meghan ‘did not ask Queen to use Lilibet name’

Lerato Maimela

Or did they? Another source says Harry was in conversation with the Queen before the birth and surely would have mentioned it.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on Sunday that Meghan had given birth to their daughter, Lilibet Diana.

Latest royal news:

Meghan and Harry did not ask the Queen for name permission

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have recently welcomed their second child and first daughter, naming her Lilibet. Their daughter is the only member of the royal family to bear the name the Queen was given as a nickname in her early years.

A source at the Buckingham Palace told the BBC that Meghan and Harry did not ask the Queen for permission to use the name. However, another source close to Harry and Meghan said that Harry had been in conversation with the Queen before the birth of their daughter and he would have mentioned the name in the conversation.

“During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honour. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name,” the source said.

Meghan and Harry have been demoted on the Royal Family website

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been demoted on the royal family website from their placement just below Prince William and Kate Middleton, to being listed below Prince Andrew and the Wessex royals.

The website was under construction for some time and now that it is up and running, Meghan and Harry have been given new placements on the list, while both their biographies have been updated.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice clash over pregnancy announcement

The Mirror reported that Princess Beatrice made an announcement on the same day as Harry and Meghan’s third anniversary that she and her husband are expecting their first child. Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksband were not impressed with the sister’s actions, as they feel that it was unfair for the couple to grab the headlines and attention that day.

According to Mirror, Harry and Meghan reportedly announced they were expecting baby Archie, who is now two, at the wedding of Eugenie and Jack in October 2018. Princess Eugenie has since forgiven her cousins for what they did and feels her sister was wrong for stealing their thunder on their anniversary.