Itumeleng Khune and wife Sphelele welcome their second child

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Baby girl Ziyanda was born a week ago.

Football star Itumeleng Khune and his wife, Sphelele Makhunga, have welcomed their second bundle of joy.

Sphelele announced the news on her Instagram stories on Monday. The post shows the couple named their baby girl Ziyanda and she was born a week ago. The picture shows a beautiful moment with their first child, Zenande, who is 16 months old.

The couple have been together for about three years.

In February 2020, they welcomed their first child, Amogelang Zenande Khune. Sphelele, 24, shared her experience of pregnancy and motherhood during an Instagram Stories Q&A.

In it she said she didn’t particularly watch her diet. She also said she’d always wanted to start a family at an early age. “I’ve always wanted to be married at a young age and start a family at a young age.”

She also shared that they are already open to growing their family even further, saying: “I want three, but the husband believes in balancing the equation.”

Khune’s relationship comes into the spotlight after the goalkeeper spilt from fitness trainer Sbahle Mpisane. Their partnership has been under scrutiny ever since, because of Sphelele’s age, 19, when she started dating the soccer player.

The couple seem to have the last laugh, as people predicted they would not last. They have repeatedly defended themselves against social media trolls, with Makhunga clapping back.

“Too bitter and sad with their lives shame… lapho I didn’t and still don’t give a damn about what they had to say Yaz?! Busy bashing other people’s relationships kodwa no one judges their sad relationships.”