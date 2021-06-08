‘You are unforgettable!’ Connie Ferguson pays tribute to Shaleen Surtie-Richards

Lerato Maimela

Tributes keep pouring in for the legend and icon, Shaleen Surtie-Richards who touched many lives throughout her career

Veteran actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards passed away on 7 June 2021. Although the cause of her death was not published her family made it clear the film and theatre actress suffered from diabetes and heart problems.

Actress and producer Connie Ferguson, deeply saddened by the death of Surtie-Richards, took to social media to pay tribute to the late Shaleen.

The Instagram post reads: “Still struggling to process the news of your passing!???? What a sad sad loss to us all!???? Everyone who was blessed to be in your presence experienced not only a mother’s love, but the love of that naughty friend you bragged to your other friends about! Oh Shaleen the memories you leave us with! The legacy of your work! You are unforgettable!???? Rest now beautiful!???????? Your work here is done.???????????????????? #ripshaleensurtierichards ????????????”.

Ferguson and Surtie-Richards had been friends and colleagues since the days of the original Generations series, in which Connie played the character of Karabo Moroka and Shaleen played Mattie. The two also worked together on the first season of the soap, Rockville.

Gail Mabalane also paid tribute to the legend, remembering her as the “queen, legend and icon on Rockville season 1”.

Twitter reactions to the death of Shaleen Surtie-Richards:

South Africa has lost an icon…

R.I.P Shaleen Surtie-Richards ???? You touched more lives than you could ever realise. Thank you for sharing your light and your gifts with the world Nenna ❤️#RIPShaleenSurtieRichards pic.twitter.com/Nj1fONmXMW — Luke Tyler (@ThatLukeTyler) June 8, 2021