‘You are unforgettable!’ Connie Ferguson pays tribute to Shaleen Surtie-Richards

Veteran actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards passed away on 7 June 2021. Although the cause of her death was not published her family made it clear the film and theatre actress suffered from diabetes and heart problems.
Actress and producer Connie Ferguson, deeply saddened by the death of Surtie-Richards, took to social media to pay tribute to the late Shaleen.
ALSO READ: ‘Shaleen did not commit suicide’ – Surtie-Richards’ family slams rumours
The Instagram post reads: “Still struggling to process the news of your passing!???? What a sad sad loss to us all!???? Everyone who was blessed to be in your presence experienced not only a mother’s love, but the love of that naughty friend you bragged to your other friends about! Oh Shaleen the memories you leave us with! The legacy of your work! You are unforgettable!???? Rest now beautiful!???????? Your work here is done.???????????????????? #ripshaleensurtierichards ????????????”.
View this post on Instagram
Ferguson and Surtie-Richards had been friends and colleagues since the days of the original Generations series, in which Connie played the character of Karabo Moroka and Shaleen played Mattie. The two also worked together on the first season of the soap, Rockville.
Gail Mabalane also paid tribute to the legend, remembering her as the “queen, legend and icon on Rockville season 1”.
View this post on Instagram
Twitter reactions to the death of Shaleen Surtie-Richards:
To the performance of a lifetime #RIPShaleenSurtieRichards pic.twitter.com/bT9M9D0bkl
— NandosSA (@NandosSA) June 7, 2021
She had a banging coloured accent hey ???? loved it @DJAnkletap @kandiskardash #YMornings #RIPShaleenSurtieRichards
— Ingrid!???? (@IngridMolapisi) June 8, 2021
South Africa has lost an icon…
R.I.P Shaleen Surtie-Richards ????
You touched more lives than you could ever realise. Thank you for sharing your light and your gifts with the world Nenna ❤️#RIPShaleenSurtieRichards pic.twitter.com/Nj1fONmXMW
— Luke Tyler (@ThatLukeTyler) June 8, 2021
Could listen to #ShaleenSurtieRichards for hours.
Can you believe she was a pre-school teacher at Cecil Road Primary in Salt River before landing some amateur acting gigs?!#RipNenna#RipFiela#RIPShaleenSurtieRichards
— Raeeq Gamieldien (@RaeeqG) June 8, 2021