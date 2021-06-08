Sex in winter: How to you enjoy your partner even when you’re freezing

Hein Kaiser

Sex releases positive chemicals into our brains. Sex in winter also warms you up and anticipation thereof heats up even the coldest room

Sex in winter is the last thing you really want, let alone taking your clothes off when it’s cold outside. And with load shedding a constant companion, heating may be the biggest fantasy any couple shares.

At least you get to do it in the dark. But the colder months should not hamper any two, three and many to get jiggy between the sheets. It just means that all the action stays inside as hypothermia of extremities has never been sexy. But for sex in winter, it is okay to leave your socks on. After all, cold toes do not lend themselves to a happy ending.

1.Positions that will keep you warm under cover can make sex exciting:

Try the tented cowgirl; she is on top and so are the blankets. This rodeo is under cover of blankets draped over your partner’s head. Another great winter cuddle is the snuggle spoon. The recipe is simple, stir up some erotic action and spoon-thrust the cold away. Sex this way, still between the blankets, but the close contact body heat makes the cold disappear. Otherwise, the missionary position not only affords greater clitoral stimulation, but movement and close contact with your partner makes you forget about the chill.

Warm up and idle in front of the TV. Share a couch, cover yourselves with a nice and fluffy blanket and sit close enough to one another that you can taste your partner’s cologne or perfume. Slowly brush-stroke your hands against your partner’s thighs and let your fingers do the walking. Get your partner’s motor running with some anti-freeze hand action on the couch. After a minute, it really will not matter what is on the small screen as you prepare your other half for some blankie action either right there or later in bed.

ALSO READ: Foreplay ideas to try this week to spice up your sex life

2. It’s okay if you and your partner don’t want sex

If your partner does not want sex, because it is too cold apply some logic. Sex releases positive chemicals, endorphins, into our brains. It will make a long day at work fade away quickly. Sex in winter also warms you up and anticipation thereof heats up even the coldest room. Share with your partner the summer vibes of getting jiggy in the cold. It may be a longbow to pull, but at least you will get them thinking about sex and planting the seed may see it sprout a day or so later.

Take a hot, candle-lit bath together. Close the doors and windows and let steam fill the room. Place a few strategic candles around the room, drop a few fragrant essential oils in the bath or, for added adventure, fill the tub with bubbles. A bottle of red wine, two glasses and loads of skin contact will make sex inevitable. Admire your partner’s naked delicious, close your eyes and fantasise together. A steamy session may just lie ahead, right there in the warm embrace of a winter bubble bath.

3. Sexy lingerie

Baggy tracksuits and warm clobber may not hold much sex appeal but underneath it all, surprise your partner with some super-sensual lingerie or, for that matter, make it obvious that you are wearing nothing underneath your woollies. Reveal all of this by accident, while cooking or pouring a warming glühwein. Take your partner’s hand and allow them to feel the eye candy. Slowly. Tease. Have a sip of warmth and then a taste of the heat.