WATCH: Why repetition and routine help determine your success

Hein Kaiser

What is the secret formula of success, is there even such a formula? Join Tanya Kunze and Thabo Magubane to explore this in Changing Lives.

We often ask ourselves what the formula for success is. Is there even such a reality? Join Tanya Kunze and Thabo Magubane as the pair explores this theme in Changing Lives episode 5.

Changing Lives is an independent project created to effect positive change in South Africa, and the world. The project is shaped around 67 short online episodes where neuroscience coach Tanya Kunze takes viewers on a journey of self-discovery, success and reframing the new normal and providing insight on how we can change ourselves, and our personal realities.

RELATED: Changing Lives aims to inject positivity

“There is a real need in the world right now to evaluate, get up and go, and make a success,” says Kunze.

“While our lives have been fundamentally changed over the past year and a bit, we can adapt, make it our own and create positive habits for ourselves, create a new reality to fit the new normal,” she says.

“It takes more than 21 days to form a habit, and the length of the season matches the time it takes, 66 days, to create new systems of behaviour.”

Each instalment will feature a thematic topic and, in many episodes, guests who share experiences, challenges and advice.

“Changing Lives is for all of us, a sharing platform where we have the opportunity to shape tomorrow, and to pay it forward, after all we live for one another.” Success is imminent.