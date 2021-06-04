Weekend gig guide: Fun activities for the whole family

Karabo Mokoena

Winter has shown us a glimpse of what it is capable of, but even this cold weather can't keep a good family down.

If you don’t wish to sit next to the heater with a cup of hot chocolate this weekend, then you are probably looking for activities options for the whole family. This weekend gig guide is full of family-friendly events suitable for the whole family, both indoor and outdoor.

Gauteng

Outdoor Movie & Picnic, Ubuntu Kraal, Soweto

Families in and around Soweto can enjoy some outdoor fun surrounded by their peers and fun activities. Ubuntu Kraal is launching a family event every last Saturday of the month and this will be the launch event. Bring the kids for a movie screening, face painting, jumping castles and some fun running around. The spacious venue has multiple spots for a picnic blanket.

Date: 5 June 2021

Price: R70-R180

Gold Reef City Tour

Nothing offers endless entertainment like the Gold Reef City theme park. The park has put together a tour that offers visitors transportation, access to all rides, professional photos and tour guides. There is loads to explore at this historic site and families will have fun together deciding which rides best suit thrill levels. Call 072 646 3105/ 067 245 3005

Date: 5 June

Price: R450

ALSO SEE: Father’s Day: Where to take dad for camping and fishing

Cape Town

Welcome Whales Celebration

Hermanus will be hosting a free, first-of-its-kind Welcome Whales Celebration. The event is a collaboration between scientists, locals and whale fanatics encouraged by the area’s marine diversity. The kids will love learning more about the ocean giants. The event, coinciding with World Ocean Day 2021, will be held at the Hermanus New Harbour from 6-8 June. Annually, the harbour gets visits from southern right, Brydes and humpback whales.

Date: 6 June

Price: Free

Acrobranch Play Park

Get the young ones active and warm this weekend by taking them to the Acrobranch Play Park in Constantia, Cape Town. The venue encourages parents to take part in this activity that can strengthen bonds in families. Parents can encourage the physical and emotional abilities of children, encouraging resilience and endurance. Moms and dads will “revive those weary old bones in nature, and to get a break from our technology-driven always-on screen time-obsessed lifestyle”.

Date: 5 June

Price: R150-R280

KwaZulu-Natal

Musgrave Market, Durban

Musgrave Market is held every Saturday in Durban and if you and the family have not visited it yet, you should. It’s one of the most popular markets in Durban and has stalls for everyone. Even the little ones have a toy stall they can shop from (with the parents’ guidance, of course). The market has amazing food stalls, kids’ activities and live entertainment for the whole family.

Date: 5 June

Time: 9 am