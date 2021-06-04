Pap recipe ideas: Pap French Toast Omelette and more

Citizen reporter

There is so much more you can do with just plain old pap.

Tired of pap and what to do more with your maize meal? Well, these pap recipes ideas will surely glam up your pap dishes.

Pap Arancini and Mozzarella Cheese Balls

TIME: 1 hour / SERVES: 6 depending on the size of the balls

For the stywe pap

Ingredients

500 ml water

5 ml salt

250 ml White Star Super Maize Meal

For the arancini balls

3 circles feta cheese (optional), crumbled

150 g mozzarella cheese

70 g (125 ml) cake flour

2 eggs

100 g dried bread crumbs

500 ml canola oil, for frying

For the fried leeks

1 large leek, halved and sliced into thin strip

Method:

For the stywe pap

Pour the water into a saucepan and add the salt. Bring to the boil. Once the water starts to boil, reduce the heat. Gradually add the maize meal and stir with a balloon whisk until smooth.

Cover the saucepan and reduce the heat to the lowest setting on your stove.

You can give the porridge a stir every now and then. After 30 minutes the porridge should be done.

For the arancini balls

If you are using the feta cheese, add it to the porridge in the saucepan. Mix well and let it cool.

Slice the mozzarella cheese into blocks. Spoon the cooled porridge into the palm of your hand, then place a block of mozzarella cheese in the centre and cover the cheese, forming a ball.

Roll the balls in flour. Beat the eggs and roll the balls in the egg mixture. Roll the balls in the crumbs and place in the fridge for 30 minutes.

Heat the oil in a saucepan and fry the balls till golden and crispy. Drain on kitchen towel and serve warm.

For the fried leeks

Fry the leeks in the same oil as the arancini balls till golden and crispy. Drain on kitchen towel. Plate up and enjoy.

Pap French Toast Omelette

Time: 1 hour / Serves: 2

For the pap French toast

Ingredients

250 ml water

5 ml salt

125 ml White Star Super Maize Meal

3 eggs, beaten

50 g (55 ml) butter

salt

berries

yoghurt

honey

toasted nuts

dates

Instructions

Pour the water into a saucepan and add the salt. Bring to the boil. Once the water starts to boil, reduce the heat. Gradually add the maize meal and stir with a balloon whisk until smooth. Cover the saucepan and reduce the heat to the lowest setting on your stove.

You can give the porridge a stir every now and then. After 30 minutes the porridge should be done.

Spread the stywe pap onto a standard-sized baking tray. Let it cool. Slice the stywe into squares, or size you prefer.

Beat 2 of the eggs in a bowl. Dip the slices of stywe pap in the egg and then beat in the last egg.

Melt the butter in a crepe pan and pour the eggs with the pap slices. Leave till the eggs starts to set and then start folding over the eggs as you will make an omelette.

Place the pap omelette on your serving plate and top with berries of your choice.

Spoon honey on top and drizzle with yoghurt. Finish with dates, toasted nuts and more berries.