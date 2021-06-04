Father’s Day: Where to take dad for camping and fishing

Karabo Mokoena

Men are known to be hunters, so how about a camping experience with some fishing expeditions to reconnect them with their nature.

Some activities are not exclusively for men, but for Father’s Day, camping and fishing can be found on a lot of male lists, like how spa dates are a female favourite. Camping and fishing can be the perfect way for dads to unwind and reconnect with their inner ‘macho man’.

This Father’s Day, give dad a Bear Grylls experience by booking a campsite for him either together, alone, or with some of his friends.

Here are some of the coolest spots in Gauteng, Kwa-Zulu Natal, and Western Cape for dads to go camping and fishing this Father’s Day.

Gauteng

Roodeplat Dam Nature Reserve, Pretoria

Roodeplat Dam in Pretoria has the perfect campground and fishing activities. The area is found inside a nature reserve, with 200 000ha of land. A visit here promises a beautiful view of the African landscape and its beauty. At the edge of the dam, visitors that opt to stay longer than a day are encouraged to camp, and visitors are more than welcome to go fishing in the dam.

The campsite is well-rated online, people alluding to the cleanliness and it being the perfect getaway spot in Gauteng.

To book, you can contact Tina on 076 196 7150.

Hornbill Lodge, Magaliesburg

Hornbill Lodge is currently running a 50% winter promotion. Their venue includes a campsite where visitors bring their own equipment. The lodge sits next to the Magalies River and dads can camp under the beautiful Magalies sky. The famous Hennopps Hiking Trail is also not far from the location, and dads that feel up to it can take up a morning or late afternoon hike.

To check availability and book, you can contact them on 082 900 7107

Kwa-Zulu Natal

Mahai Camp Site, Royal Natal

Inside Giants Castle Game Reserve sits the Mahai Campsites that lay at the edge of the Mahai River. The campsite boasts 120 large campsites, and visitors can choose between electric and non-electric campsites, depend on which Bear Grylls level they want to be on. Dads can go hiking, fishing, and fly-fishing this Father’s Day at this majestic location.

To book for Father’s Day, you can contact them on 036 438 6310.

Bluff Eco Park, Durban

Bluff Eco Park, also known as the Durban Caravan Park offers visitors a rustic feel and tranquil experience. It’s an escape from the hustle and bustle of the real world but is not situated too far from Central Durban. It is also located 3km away from the beach, so it calls for a fishing experience.

To make your booking, you can contact them on 079 963 5057.

Western Cape

Cederburg Oasis, Cederburg

Want to book a camping experience for dad without the long preparation and need for camping equipment? Cederberg Oasis is just the place to cater to your needs. Visitors can choose between the catering and self-catering camping options that are available. The campsite is mostly appealing to those that enjoy the open night sky. Fly-fishing activities are also available nearby.

To book for dad, you can call them on 027 482 2819

Kleine Eike Farm, Greyton

If you want to take the whole family to accompany dad to camp. Klein Eike is the perfect spot. It offers campsites on the beautiful fruit farm just an hour and a half away from Cape Town. Families can go canoeing and fishing at the Zonderend River which runs through the farm. Families with children can choose campsites further away from the river. Campsites near the river bank are also available. Cycling, hiking, and running trails are available for active dads.

To book for Father’s Day, you can contact 082 809 9896.