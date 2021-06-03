Kate Winslet named as latest L’Oréal Paris global ambassador

ETX/AFP

Thursday, June 3, L'Oréal Paris named Kate Winslet as its latest global ambassador.

The role sees the Oscar-winning actress join ranks with other Hollywood stars known for their activism and commitment to various causes, such as Eva Longoria, Jane Fonda, Helen Mirren and Viola Davis.

Partner of the Cannes Film Festival for more than two decades, the cosmetics brand could present its new ambassador during this year’s event, scheduled to take place in July.

With a blurred photo on social media and clues like “she is an Academy Award winner” and “she can hold her breath for seven minutes underwater,” L’Oréal Paris kept followers guessing as to who the brand’s latest global ambassador could be.

A few hours later, the cosmetics giant named its latest recruit as Kate Winslet, who won the Best Actress Oscar for her role in “The Reader.”

Acceptance and self-esteem

Unlike many brands, L’Oréal Paris hasn’t waited until 2021 — the year of all activist commitments — to stand side by side with women on a daily basis, and to advocate values such as inclusiveness, self-expression and self-esteem, recruiting, over the years, ambassadors who share these same positions.

As an activist actress who has always supported these values, Kate Winslet now becomes the brand’s latest ambassador.

Indeed, her nomination is no coincidence, as the British actress has worked — through her films, but also in her daily life — to promote self-acceptance and self-esteem, proving an inspiration to millions of young women around the world.

Kate Winslet is an actress who has always strived to show her true self, in her films, as well as on social networks or in interviews.

Recently, she fought to ensure that some of her photos and scenes were not retouched, whether to embellish certain parts of her body or to remove some of her wrinkles.

“They were like ‘Kate, really, you can’t’, and I’m like ‘Guys, I know how many lines I have by the side of my eye, please put them all back’,” she told The New York Times, speaking about promotional posters for the show “Mare of Easttown,” in which she takes the lead role.

This kind of attitude undoubtedly played a role in her selection as the latest L’Oréal Paris ambassador.

“Kate Winslet is a true icon — in film and as a strong woman, an empowering voice in our mission at L’Oréal Paris: Believe in yourself, so the next generation doesn’t doubt it for a moment.

With her talent for elevating women’s stories and supporting those without a voice, Kate Winslet shares our reason for being at L’Oréal Paris — to encourage women to know their worth, celebrate their beauty and dare to be themselves,” Délphine Viguier-Hovasse, global brand president of L’Oréal Paris, said in a statement.

All that remains is to discover the actress in her new role, which is expected to debut with a first campaign for Preference hair color.