Royal news: The Queen’s meeting, Oprah explains interview, Kate’s latest work

Citizen reporter additional reporting by AFP

Oprah Winfrey says the impact of Harry and Meghan was the 'way they answered'.

Queen Elizabeth is meeting a head of state, Diana’s iconic wedding dress is on show and Harry and Meghan are still making headlines. Here is the latest royal news.

Queen to meet US President Joe Biden

Queen Elizabeth II will hold her first in-person meeting with a foreign leader in more than a year when she hosts US President Joe Biden on June 13 after he attends a G7 summit, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday.

It said the 95-year-old monarch will meet the president and first lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle west of London, where she has largely lived since the coronavirus pandemic first swept Britain in March 2020.

The queen, who has received her two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, has been holding the vast majority of her meetings virtually, including audiences with foreign ambassadors.

Oprah’s ‘surprised’ at the impact of Harry and Meghan interview

The queen of talk is still talking about that infamous interview she had with Harry and Meghan in March. Oprah Winfrey said she was just as “surprised” as the rest of us at what the royal couple had to say, Bustle reported.

Winfrey said the continued impact of the interview also caught her off guard.

“The reason the interview was what it was because they answered the way they did,” she said.

Diana’s iconic wedding dress

Princess Diana’s wedding dress for her 1981 marriage to Prince Charles was one of the best-kept secrets in fashion history.

The gown sparked such intense interest that young designers David and Elizabeth Emanuel locked the ivory silk dress, which had a 7.6-metre train, in a safe at night.

The exhibition, Royal Style in the Making, at the Orangery at Kensington Palace, Diana’s home until her death in a car crash in Paris in 1997, focuses on the work of designers who dressed not just Diana but also Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother.

Duchess continued photograph series

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton’s photography series and telephone calls are still sharing impactful stories during the pandemic.

One of the photographs tells the story of Gimba, a nurse in England. The caption wrote: “Gimba had received the terrible news from Nigeria that her mother had fallen ill and had been rushed to hospital. She was unable to fly home because of travel restrictions during the pandemic. She declined to take any time off, saying: ‘I have to feed my patients’. The photo (swipe) was taken while Gimba was having lunch in the staff room.”