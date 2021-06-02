Swimwear and lingerie: entrepreneur realises her dream

Cosmo and Co online has just launched its autumn/ winter range.

Last year’s lockdown forced a 23-year-old Johannesburg entrepreneur to turn her ideals into reality and, in November last year, Stefani Mouskides launched her swimwear and lingerie label Cosmo and Co online.

Mouskides joins a growing number of South Africans who, instead of relying on fate, elected to determine their own tomorrow by doing something about it today. And it is working.

The passionate twenty something set up a small factory, an online presence and value chain in record time, with a handful of capital. “The idea has been a long time coming,” says Mouskides, “but lockdown squeezed me into actually doing something about it.”

She says that first thoughts about starting her own business came when shopping for underwear and swimwear, but not being able to find the levels of comfort and style she wanted.

Fast forward a few years, add a pandemic, and Bob’s your uncle. Cosmo and Co has been ramping up sales and attracting interest from across the country.

Her lines include swimwear and underwear, with fabrics locally sourced and manufacturing totally local. “I keep a very limited range that allows not only for an element of exclusivity, but also the flexibility to update and change easily, seasonally,” says Mouskides.

And while it may be a bit chilly in Jozi mid-year, beaches are a plane ride away. “ Swimwear trends are definitely pastel colours, cutouts and asymmetrical designs,” says Mouskides.

“This season’s colours reflect our natural environments such as neutrals, soft blues, and greens.” She adds that “you can never go wrong with investing in a beautiful one piece and a triangle bikini.

The one piece can be used as a swimming costume or as a bodysuit, which you can Mouskides’ s Cosmos and Co is at cosmosandco.co.za easily dress up or down for any occasion. “I often wear my black one piece with a pair of jeans and sneakers while the triangle bikini is timeless.

We have perfected the design of this swimsuit with comfort on the seams without scratchy bits, durable fabric and the lining, which is important as the fabric wears better and covers the important parts.”

She says comfort is the key to feeling and looking sexy.

She says the must have underwear is high waisted thongs and briefs with the simplicity of black or white. The emphasis is on practical, but as Mouskides likes to call it, “conscious design”.

This, to her, means that a woman looks incredibly gorgeous when “she feels even better about herself ”