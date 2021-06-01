Bonang moves to New York without even saying goodbye

Lerato Maimela

Taking to social media, Bonang Matheba let her fans know she relocated to New York and felt no reason to say goodbye.

Mzanzi’s favourite celebrity, Bonang Matheba, recently jetted off to New York city and after fans asked her where she was and what she had been up to she posted that she had relocated and will be calling New York her home away from home.

I’ve relocated.. go to my stories! ???????? https://t.co/URPWSQ0tki — Bonang Matheba ???? (@bonang_m) May 28, 2021

Her fans, sad that she did not mention her relocation or say goodbye asked her how she could leave without saying goodbye. The celeb responded with: “Say goodbye to who?!”

Say goodbye to who?! ???????? https://t.co/OlguufDndt — Bonang Matheba ???? (@bonang_m) May 28, 2021

The television personality recently sued a local podcaster for defamation of character about allegations linking her to the Anele Temebe and Kiernan Forbes (AKA) saga.

She was seen on her Instagram story not so long ago receiving a Covid-19 vaccination. In the video, a nurse is seen lifting queen B’s sleeve, prepping her arm and saying :”That’s good, relax that arm. Alright, here we go. One small step for mankind”, before going ahead and injecting Bonang with the vaccine.

Bonang later posted a video on her story saying “yay we did it, fantastic” and then showed her fans and followers a view of the streets of New York.

A few days ago a fan asked the television personality if she had received money from Rea Gopane, the podcaster. Bonang responded to the tweet with: “He was served a summons a few days ago…now; gear 6!!”.