Changing Lives, the Power of Positivity Episode 1

Each instalment will feature a thematic topic and in many episodes guests will share experiences, challenges and advice.

Changing Lives is a series sharing positivity and life changing tools for individual and collective success.

In episode 1 host Thabo Magubane introduces us to Tanya Kunze, a neuroscience coach and author of the Power of Positivity, who will present her content throughout the series. There are 67 episodes in total, created to give South Africans and the world the tools to change their lives, to live for both themselves and others in a world forever changed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

[Watch] The launch episode of Changing Lives with presenter Tanya Kunze.

Changing Lives is an independent project created by author and neuroscience coach Tanya Kunze and media personality and executive producer Hein Kaiser to effect positive change in South Africa and the world.

The project is shaped around 67 short online episodes where Kunze takes viewers on a journey of self-discovery, reframing the new normal and providing insight on how we can change ourselves and our personal realities. Five half-hour broadcast episodes and an hour-long special show are also being produced.

“It’s free to anyone and everyone,” says Kaiser. “The idea came about after challenging personal experience during the pandemic and seeing so many friends and family go through the same, if not worse. I wanted to find a way to spread positivity and goodwill.”

The release of the Global Happiness Index earlier this year showing how joy nosedived, added further fuel to the quest.

“Tanya was introduced to me via a mutual friend, I shared the concept with her and immediately Changing Lives was born.”

Kunze is sharing all developed material, much of which is included in her bestseller The Power of Positivity, at no cost. She developed the material, validated over the past 11 years by 15,000 people inspired and trained by Kunze around the world.

“There is a real need in the world right now to evaluate, get up and go,” says Kunze. “While our lives have been fundamentally changed over the past year and a bit, we can adapt, make it our own and create positive habits for ourselves, create a new reality to fit the new normal.”

“It takes more than 21 days to form a habit and the length of the season matches the time it takes, 66 days, to create new systems of behaviour.”

“Changing Lives is for all of us, a sharing platform where we have the opportunity to shape tomorrow, and to pay it forward, after all we live for one another.”