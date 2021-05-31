Lifestyle
Celebs & viral | Lifestyle
Citizen Reporter
2 minute read
31 May 2021
4:13 pm

8 months before giving birth to Shivambu’s baby, Lorna Maseko called it ‘truly disgusting’

Citizen Reporter

In March, when some of her followers asked her if she had a man in her life, she just laughed it off.

Floyd Shivambu and Lorna Maseko, apparently one of Mzansi's most secretive couples.

It was reported over the weekend that EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu and celebrity chef Lorna Maseko had welcomed their first child into the world.

In what could be little more than a massive coincidence, at the end of September 2020, tabloid Sunday World reported that she was pregnant with Shivambu’s child. She hit out at the report at the time, calling it “truly disgusting” that people could report on things that weren’t “real”.

She seemed to suggest that not only was she not pregnant but she may also have been struggling with reproductive health issues.

“Women suffer with many issues: fibroids (which I have), endometriosis & many others. You don’t know people stories-STOP IT!!” she said on Twitter at the time.

According to City Press, however, Maseko gave birth to their first child earlier this month.

Shivambu left his wife, Siphesihle Pezi, after two years of marriage, reportedly for Maseko, a one-time Top Billing presenter.

Many on Twitter remembered the denials about her once-denied pregnancy, and were quick to point back to it on Sunday.

 

The child is not Shivambu’s first.

In 2015, the EFF MP made headlines for first of all denying a claim from a former lover that he should pay maintenance for their child. After a paternity test confirmed he was the father, he reportedly did not want to pay the R5,000 she was asking for, offering only R2,000 a month. He claimed that he had only met the model once in 2011 and was then surprised to learn a year later that a child had been born.

In March, Maseko laughed off rumours about her relationship with Shivambu. In a question and answer session with her followers on Instagram, Maseko was asked if she had a man. She just laughed it off without answering.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

POLITICS

Malema and Shivambu tell critics 'they can voetsek'
1 week ago
1 week ago

PARLIAMENT

WATCH: Sparks fly at Parly meeting as EFF takes on AfriForum
2 months ago
2 months ago

MULTIMEDIA

Lorna Maseko mum on dating rumours
2 months ago
2 months ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: De Klerk foundation slams Zuma, Malema praises Shivambu
2 months ago
2 months ago


RELATED ARTICLES

POLITICS

Malema and Shivambu tell critics 'they can voetsek'
1 week ago
1 week ago

PARLIAMENT

WATCH: Sparks fly at Parly meeting as EFF takes on AfriForum
2 months ago
2 months ago

MULTIMEDIA

Lorna Maseko mum on dating rumours
2 months ago
2 months ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: De Klerk foundation slams Zuma, Malema praises Shivambu
2 months ago
2 months ago