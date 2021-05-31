8 months before giving birth to Shivambu’s baby, Lorna Maseko called it ‘truly disgusting’

Citizen Reporter

In March, when some of her followers asked her if she had a man in her life, she just laughed it off.

It was reported over the weekend that EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu and celebrity chef Lorna Maseko had welcomed their first child into the world.

In what could be little more than a massive coincidence, at the end of September 2020, tabloid Sunday World reported that she was pregnant with Shivambu’s child. She hit out at the report at the time, calling it “truly disgusting” that people could report on things that weren’t “real”.

She seemed to suggest that not only was she not pregnant but she may also have been struggling with reproductive health issues.

“Women suffer with many issues: fibroids (which I have), endometriosis & many others. You don’t know people stories-STOP IT!!” she said on Twitter at the time.

According to City Press, however, Maseko gave birth to their first child earlier this month.