8 months before giving birth to Shivambu’s baby, Lorna Maseko called it ‘truly disgusting’

It was reported over the weekend that EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu and celebrity chef Lorna Maseko had welcomed their first child into the world.
In what could be little more than a massive coincidence, at the end of September 2020, tabloid Sunday World reported that she was pregnant with Shivambu’s child. She hit out at the report at the time, calling it “truly disgusting” that people could report on things that weren’t “real”.
She seemed to suggest that not only was she not pregnant but she may also have been struggling with reproductive health issues.
“Women suffer with many issues: fibroids (which I have), endometriosis & many others. You don’t know people stories-STOP IT!!” she said on Twitter at the time.
According to City Press, however, Maseko gave birth to their first child earlier this month.
Shivambu left his wife, Siphesihle Pezi, after two years of marriage, reportedly for Maseko, a one-time Top Billing presenter.
Many on Twitter remembered the denials about her once-denied pregnancy, and were quick to point back to it on Sunday.
— Nala (@Nala_Denga) May 30, 2021
The child is not Shivambu’s first.
In 2015, the EFF MP made headlines for first of all denying a claim from a former lover that he should pay maintenance for their child. After a paternity test confirmed he was the father, he reportedly did not want to pay the R5,000 she was asking for, offering only R2,000 a month. He claimed that he had only met the model once in 2011 and was then surprised to learn a year later that a child had been born.
In March, Maseko laughed off rumours about her relationship with Shivambu. In a question and answer session with her followers on Instagram, Maseko was asked if she had a man. She just laughed it off without answering.