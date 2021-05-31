Why more and more people are choosing B-WELL and sticking with it

Sponsored / B-WELL

Each mayo takes you on a unique flavour experience, with different tangs and textures, most people will be ‘finding their flava’!

That’s right, The B-WELL Mayonnaise range is hot and happening, as more people hear about it, more are drawn to try it.

Here are the scrumptious flavours available:

Original Tangy- True to its name, tangy? Yes! Tantalising? Definitely!vWith a slightly sweet and lively taste, perfect for adding a little twist to your food.

Thick & Creamy- think voluptuous, subtle and creamy. This Mayo adds some bougie to your meals by adding some extra volume and a dollop of fullness, some true Gourmet food bliss.

Reduced Oil Mayo- with 47% less fat, you won’t believe how creamy this mayo still is, super smooth on the pallet and zesty to perk up your meals.

Olive & Canola- a divine marriage of flavour and richness with this mayo. Experience the depth of the Extra Virgin Olive taste with the subtlety of the Canola. Decadent and delicious in all the right ways.

While the B-WELL Mayonnaise range differs in flavour and texture, they all share a strong common trait. They are packed with healthful goodness, are completely plant-based and are one of the few food brands endorsed by the Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa. This is because each Mayo is packed with Omega-3, is low in saturated fat, low in sodium and naturally cholesterol-free. Oh yeah… nothing beats a healthy heart. This is exceptionally beneficial for those who are living with, or who are at risk of cardiac disease and complications.

That’s right, The B-WELL Range is completely inclusive, which means no one is left out, B-WELL Mayo is even gluten-free.

B-WELL Mayonnaise is created without any eggs and dairy- and it is made in a factory that practises waste-free food practises as all leftover canola seed material is created into animal feed.

The B-WELL factory is found in the heart of Swellendam. You can follow the yellow brick road, I mean fields of flowers that spread along the highway to the local and lekker source of NON-GMO canola oil that is used to create the B-WELL Mayonnaise oil. Made with love, made local by local.