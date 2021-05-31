Make your own chicken soup with this basic recipe

Citizen Reporter

You probably already have all the ingredients in your pantry, which means you don't even need to go to the supermarket.

Chicken soup is not just for days when you’re sick, it’s also a delicious meal for cold winter’s days, and the best part about this basic recipe is that you probably already have all the ingredients in your pantry.

Ingredients for a basic chicken soup:

2 large onions, cut into slices

3 carrots, peeled and grated

3 sticks celery, washed and cut into small pieces

2 vegetable or chicken cubes

2,5 litres cold water

500g – 1 kg mixed chicken necks, livers and/or gizzards

Oil

Pepper to taste

How to make it:

Saute the onions in oil until they become translucent. Add the celery sticks (not leaves) that have been cut into thin slices/rounds.

Peel and grate carrots. Add to the pot.

Add cold water.

Add the chicken necks, gizzards and livers.

Add the celery leaves.

Bring to the boil.

Allow to boil until the chicken is cooked through. About 45 minutes to one hour.

Add more stock and/or salt to taste.

“The quantity of chicken pieces is up to you,” says Faith Depa, Head of Customer Experience at Yebo Fresh. “If you add more chicken pieces, this can be served as a meal, rather than just a soup starter.”

