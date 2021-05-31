Minnie Dlamini-Jones and family holidays with the Kolisis

Karabo Mokoena

The Jones' joins the Kolisis for a family getaway this past weekend and baby Netha joins in on the holiday fun.

Two of South Africa’s favourite couples got together this past weekend for a beautiful getaway. Minnie Dlamini-Jones and his husband Quinton Jones were in Cape Town with Siya and Rachel Kolisi.

The couples, with baby Netha on board, hit a luxury villa in Hermanus which is a breathtaking location on its own.

Like all moms, Minnie had to be in mom mode and entertain Netha and herself at the same, which she did with ease when one looks at her glowing pictures.

The four shared snaps of their trip, and it seemed like it was a truly joyful gathering, and a restful one as well.

This might have been the downtime that Minnie needed, after a week of sports gigs. She hosted an event to celebrate the comeback of the Carling Black Label Cup.

It is unclear how long Minnie took maternity leave after the birth of her baby. The television host was already in work mode in December 2020, a month after Netha was born, even announcing the production of her first movie.

She never deprived herself of some time out, though, meeting with friends for “a much-needed girl’s night”.

Minnie has also prioritised making sure that Netha lives the “soft life”, taking him to wine farms and picking grapes together.

Rainbow nation

On Siya Kolisi’s Instagram post, some users commented about the beautiful display of SA’s rainbow nation. A follower Tedy Mazibuko said “a Zulu, coloured, umXhosa and a beautiful white lady”.

“This picture represents the South Africa we want, one love,” says Wendy Koch commenting on the picture.