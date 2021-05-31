Cassper Nyovest’s fans react to his new single ‘Siyathandana’

Lerato Maimela

'Siyathandana' is rapper's latest amapiano release which features producer Abidoza, and singer Boohle

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has joined forces with artists Abidoza and Boohle to create and release his latest single titled Siyathandana, which will be in his long-awaited amapiano album Sweet and Short 2.o album, receiving a lot of love from Cassper’s fans all morning on social media.

The rapper has taken a small break from music to focus on his family and his son Khotso who has not been seen by the public, as the rapper and his baby mama Thobeka Majozi have chosen to keep their baby boy’s identity hidden.

Gave boy his first haircut today and I just had to give it a lil 2015 Nyovest flavour. He is my son , I can do whatever I want!!! He is gonna hate me for this when he grows up doe!!! Sorry boy, your daddy a lil crazy!!! pic.twitter.com/aweo6hdmKx — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) May 29, 2021

Nyovest’s last big release was his album Any Minute Now, which was a titled after the await of his baby bow. The album was the rappers fifth album release and features fan favourites such as Hlengiwe, Friday Night, Ngwanesu, and Amademoni.

Cassper’s fans have been reacting to his latest release all morning. Here is what Twitter had to say about Siyathandana:

listening to the song now and yooh ????????????????????????????????????#Siyathandana — Siboniso Dlamini (@nastyblonde_za) May 31, 2021

#Siyathandana

Was cassper a necessity on this song? Angilwi!!! pic.twitter.com/RnE8y15cjs — Mops ???? Azania (@Moabi367) May 31, 2021