31 May 2021
11:31 am

Cassper Nyovest’s fans react to his new single ‘Siyathandana’

Lerato Maimela

'Siyathandana' is rapper's latest amapiano release which features producer Abidoza, and singer Boohle

Rapper Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has joined forces with artists Abidoza and Boohle to create and release his latest single titled Siyathandana, which will be in his long-awaited amapiano album Sweet and Short 2.o album, receiving a lot of love from Cassper’s fans all morning on social media.

The rapper has taken a small break from music to focus on his family and his son Khotso who has not been seen by the public, as the rapper and his baby mama Thobeka Majozi have chosen to keep their baby boy’s identity hidden.

Nyovest’s last big release was his album Any Minute Now, which was a titled after the await of his baby bow. The album was the rappers fifth album release and features fan favourites such as Hlengiwe, Friday Night, Ngwanesu, and Amademoni.

ALSO READ: Cassper Nyovest’s sweet Mother’s Day message to Thobeka

Cassper’s fans have been reacting to his latest release all morning. Here is what Twitter had to say about Siyathandana:

