Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly back together or just friends?

Kelly and Noah went on a little vacation together in St Barts last weekend after they recently called their relationship quits.

The Hollywood quarantine couple that recently split may be in attempts to fix their relationship, after Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah were seen on a post-break up vacation together.

A source confirmed to E! News that the comedian and The Daily Show host, and Friday Night Lights actress went on a little vacation together in St Barts last weekend after they recently called their relationship quits.

E! News’ source also confirmed that the pair travelled back to New York together, and have been spending some time together since their return.

Kelly and Noah are very private about their relationship, but it seems as though they are trying to make things work again. After all, they do have a history of breaking up and fixing things again.

People Magazine had reported in the earlier stages of Kelly and Noah’s relationship that Trevor had bought a six-bedroom, 12 bathroom $27.5 million house in Bel Air for them to live in at the end of December. E! News’ source has revealed that Minka has moved out of the home since their break-up.

Before their recent vacation to St Barts together, the couple took separate solo post-breakup vacations.

Minki took a trip to some island where she posted some snaps of herself on the beach under a palm tree in a cute bikini with the caption, “When it feels good to feel good”.

Trevor also took a trip to Miami, where he said that the vacation was a “great way to enjoy my vaccine”. The post was captioned: “We fight about politics, argue about social media and make peace over food. Thank you for another great weekend in Miami my friend. It was a great way to enjoy my vaccine!”