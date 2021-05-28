What to do with the family this weekend

Karabo Mokoena

As the week comes to an end, families who are not looking to be cooped up in the house have some fun family activities to look forward to.

Weekends are the best time for families to unwind and bond. The week is always hectic, full of school-run demands, homework, projects and a whole lot of deadlines.

This weekend, families can get together and attend some fun events to help them reboot and gain energy for the coming week.

Gauteng

Winter Wander, The Linden Market

Grab the kids, your furry friends and hit the Botanical Gardens in Emmarentia for the Linden Market this Saturday. The event promises everything for everyone. Those looking for some mindfulness can do yoga, while the children get entertained in the kid’s corner. There will be plenty of food trucks, live music and craft beer for the adults. See, something for everyone.

Date: 29 May 2021

Address: Botanical Gardens, Olifants Rd, Emmarentia, Johannesburg

Price: R30

Rope Adventure Park

The family looking for an adventure can hit the Rope Adventure Park in Krugersdorp. The park has 26 exciting obstacles and six zip lines. Family members can zip down a 350m line with a wonderful view of Pines Resort, sliding through the trees and over the water slides. It now also offers night adventures, adding neon lights for an exciting night time experience.

Date: 28 May 2021

Price: R130

Address: 2 Ivan Smuts Ave, Silverfields, Krugersdorp

Ubuntu Kraal Family Fun

Ubuntu Kraal in collaboration with Namela Fun Rides opened its doors on 20 March for families in and around Soweto. Ubuntu Kraal has fun activities including go-karting, mobile trains and open spaces for little ones to run around and enjoy themselves. Families can bring their own food and picnic blankets and there are picnic spots on site.

Date: 28 May 2021

Price: R60-R70

Address: Ubuntu Kraal, 11346 Senokoanyana St, Dube, Johannesburg

Durban

Galleria Ice Rink

The ice rink at the Galleria Mall is a favourite spot for many. Ice skating is a fun family activity suitable for amateur skaters and pros alike. Grab the whole family this weekend, hit this spot and let the kids show you their skating skills. Remember to dress up warmly. It is ice after all.

Price: R80

Address: Galleria Shopping Centre, Shop S02, Starwalk Entertainment Level, Arbour Rd, Umbogintwini, Amanzimtoti,

Snow Wonderland, Gateway Shopping Centre

Winter does not mean families should stay at home. The Gateway Shopping Centre has put together a thrilling winter entertainment event the kids will love. Families can build a snowman together and even make a snow angel. There is even a snow target wall for those snowballs and targeted hands.

Date: 28 May 2021 11 am

Price: R50-R110

Address: Gateway Theatre of Shopping, 1 Palm Blvd, Umhlanga Ridge, Umhlanga

Cape Town

Jolly Roger Pirate Ship

Grab the family and pirate hats for a fun cruise on the only authentic pirate ship in South Africa. The Jolly Roger Pirate Ship cruise offers a thrilling experience for families, especially pirate fans. The boat is equipped with a generator to offer lights and music, so it’s a combination of old school and new school.

Date: 29 May 2021

Price: R200

Address: Jolly Roger Pirate Boat, Quay 5, V&A Waterfront