What to do with the family this weekend

Weekends are the best time for families to unwind and bond. The week is always hectic, full of school-run demands, homework, projects and a whole lot of deadlines.
This weekend, families can get together and attend some fun events to help them reboot and gain energy for the coming week.
Gauteng
Winter Wander, The Linden Market
Grab the kids, your furry friends and hit the Botanical Gardens in Emmarentia for the Linden Market this Saturday. The event promises everything for everyone. Those looking for some mindfulness can do yoga, while the children get entertained in the kid’s corner. There will be plenty of food trucks, live music and craft beer for the adults. See, something for everyone.
Date: 29 May 2021
Address: Botanical Gardens, Olifants Rd, Emmarentia, Johannesburg
Price: R30
Rope Adventure Park
The family looking for an adventure can hit the Rope Adventure Park in Krugersdorp. The park has 26 exciting obstacles and six zip lines. Family members can zip down a 350m line with a wonderful view of Pines Resort, sliding through the trees and over the water slides. It now also offers night adventures, adding neon lights for an exciting night time experience.
Date: 28 May 2021
Price: R130
Address: 2 Ivan Smuts Ave, Silverfields, Krugersdorp
Ubuntu Kraal Family Fun
Ubuntu Kraal in collaboration with Namela Fun Rides opened its doors on 20 March for families in and around Soweto. Ubuntu Kraal has fun activities including go-karting, mobile trains and open spaces for little ones to run around and enjoy themselves. Families can bring their own food and picnic blankets and there are picnic spots on site.
Date: 28 May 2021
Price: R60-R70
Address: Ubuntu Kraal, 11346 Senokoanyana St, Dube, Johannesburg
Durban
Galleria Ice Rink
The ice rink at the Galleria Mall is a favourite spot for many. Ice skating is a fun family activity suitable for amateur skaters and pros alike. Grab the whole family this weekend, hit this spot and let the kids show you their skating skills. Remember to dress up warmly. It is ice after all.
Price: R80
Address: Galleria Shopping Centre, Shop S02, Starwalk Entertainment Level, Arbour Rd, Umbogintwini, Amanzimtoti,
Snow Wonderland, Gateway Shopping Centre
Winter does not mean families should stay at home. The Gateway Shopping Centre has put together a thrilling winter entertainment event the kids will love. Families can build a snowman together and even make a snow angel. There is even a snow target wall for those snowballs and targeted hands.
Date: 28 May 2021 11 am
Price: R50-R110
Address: Gateway Theatre of Shopping, 1 Palm Blvd, Umhlanga Ridge, Umhlanga
Cape Town
Jolly Roger Pirate Ship
Grab the family and pirate hats for a fun cruise on the only authentic pirate ship in South Africa. The Jolly Roger Pirate Ship cruise offers a thrilling experience for families, especially pirate fans. The boat is equipped with a generator to offer lights and music, so it’s a combination of old school and new school.
Date: 29 May 2021
Price: R200
Address: Jolly Roger Pirate Boat, Quay 5, V&A Waterfront