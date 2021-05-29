Yum! Recipe of the day: Blueberry-ripple baked cheesecake

Citizen reporter

Super quick and easy baked cheesecake with the help of your microwave!

If making cheesecake couldn’t be made more convenient, the delicious sweet dish can now be made easily in a microwave!

Baking can be time-consuming and lots of labour work, but easy mixes have made things much easier and faster. Whether your team baked cheesecakes or no-bake, this recipe is the best of the two worlds. This blueberry rippled baked cheesecake, is one of Zola Nene’s favourites dishes. The popular celebrity chef shared that it is her super easy, super quick recipe.

Blueberry-ripple Baked Cheesecake

Serves: 8-10

Ingredients

350 g ginger biscuits

80 g butter, melted

800 g cream cheese, at room temperature

200 g sour cream, at room temperature

180 g castor sugar

4 large eggs

finely grated zest of 1 lemon

100 g fresh or frozen blueberries, puréed

Instructions