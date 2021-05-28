WATCH: ‘Megalodon’ fears sparked as tourists gasp at giant shark 

Lerato Maimela

Megalodons have been extinct for millions of years, with viewers reassuring the tourists what they saw was a basking shark.

Musician Alex Albrecht shared a video on TikTok in which a group of tourists on a cruise ship in the Atlantic ocean can be heard screaming and shouting in awe as a giant shark circles the ship.

In the video, the shark can be seen swimming near the surface of the water next to the ship, while the tourists on board rush to the same side of the deck to witness the phenomenon.

The tourists on the boat were stunned by what they saw and some can be heard shouting “oh my god”, “woah” and “holy f****”.

The musician captioned the video on TikTok: “Sailed six weeks in the Atlantic saw this big f******* shark”.

People watched the video on TikTok commented how the shark looked a lot like a megalodon, an extinct species of shark that lived between 23 and 3.6 million years ago.

Others reassured the owner of the video as well as other viewers that it may just be a basking shark.

These are the second largest living shark and fish after the whale shark and one of three plankton eating giant shark species, along with the whale shark and megamouth shark.

These sharks usually reach seven metres in length and are usually grey or brown in colour, with mottled skin.

The video has been liked more than 4 million times and shared 142,800 times.

Here are some of the comments left under the video:

“Tts a basking shark. They are harmless and only eat plankton”

“That’s a basking shark. They mainly eat algae or small fish. Forgot which one”

“My son would flip. That’s a gorgeous basking shark”

“Humans are more dangerous than that creature. It’s a basking shark. They are harmless”

“So nobody is gonna talk about how the cameraman got there?”