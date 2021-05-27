The hilarious reasons why SA parents don’t argue with their toddlers

Karabo Mokoena

Toddlers, even before building an actual vocabulary, have an affinity to arguing with their parents who choose not to argue back.

Toddlerhood is one of the most fascinating stages of a child’s development.

The baby you have been watching grow right in front of your eyes is developing a personality and a vocabulary. This combination can either be a source of entertainment, or your worst nightmare (in a funny way).

When Tia Mokoka tweeted “normalise arguing with toddlers”, she quickly went viral as South African parents shared why they choose not to.

Normalize arguing with toddlers. — Cup.of.Tia (@Tia_Mokoka) May 18, 2021

you can never win trust me, my boy once said “it’s just that you don’t understand english” i can’t teach him anything also because i am not a teacher hai I gave up a long time ago ???????????? — Emily Sithole (@EmilySithole3) May 18, 2021

Aunts and uncles on the thread quickly commented how arguing with children is entertaining for them.

I argue with my nephews and nieces until their parents intervene. I don’t back down . Lapho I’m prepared to throw a few a punches if the need arises ???????????? — BundusGirl ???? (@Snikiwe26) May 18, 2021

Parents, however, know better.

Are you saying we should argue with humans who have zero problems in life, they even laugh at you when you get frustrated with them ???????? pic.twitter.com/tAwSUyglan — Sunkissed???????? (@ItsBi_NotBee) May 18, 2021

Conversations about children’s logic started surfacing, others arguing that it is a waste of time because their reasoning capacity is not the best.

To provide an example, @Hadassah shared a video of a young boy who wants to marry his mother. His mom kept trying to reason with him, to no avail.

Daddy dont fool with my woman???? pic.twitter.com/vpRzw3rYG0 — Hadassah???????? (@BeSelfBereal) May 18, 2021

One parent argued with their child about where children came from. It seems like traditional parenting and the usual childbirth lies are not working for the newer generation.

How she tried to laugh the nonsense off????. Super stubborn pic.twitter.com/4VCmDYYRJl — Tshepii Legodi???? (@LEGODITSHEPISO_) May 18, 2021

Other videos were proof of why arguing with children is exhausting