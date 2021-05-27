IN PICS: Tumisho Masha marries Chantal Wagner in low key ceremony

Lerato Maimela

Tumisho and Chantal celebrated their love and made their union official in a ceremony attended by close friends and family.

After four years of dating, actor Tumisho Masha and Chantal Wagner finally tied the knot, but this was no ordinary celebrity wedding with the fuss of the media, the engagement of fans on social media and the wedding deco.

Tumisho basically revealed the two had a low key wedding with a picture he posted recently on his Instagram page as a birthday tribute to his new bride.

The picture was of the two dressed in traditional wedding attire, Tumisho in a blue suit and Chantal in a pink dress. Both their outfits had matching African print detail which ensured their wedding outfits coordinated.

In the birthday post, Tumisho speaks on their love as a newly wed couple and how he prays they both “dwell together in peace and build a family that is full to bursting with joy”.

The caption of the Instagram post reads: “Happy birthday @chantefabulous I love you more than my ability to write and articulate and I am giddy with gratitude that the good Lord put you in my life.

“I wish that all your wildest dreams come true and I pray that you are abundant in health and lack nothing for the rest of your days. May we continue to feast on love, dwell together in peace and build a family that is full to bursting with joy. Happy birthday my Queen #loveofmylife #baesbirthday #mrsM #babymama .”

The actor also reposted an Instagram post weeks ago which was posted by one of Chantal’s family members. In the picture the actor is posing with Chantal’s family members, all wearing matching wedding attire which fits the theme.

The reposted Instagram post is captioned: “Welcome to the family. we inherit another brother. #familyfirst”

When opening Chantal’s family member’s Instagram page, you get to see more wedding pictures from Tumisho and Chantal’s big day.

