‘Friends: The Reunion’ has aired! Here’s what to expect without spoilers

'Friends: The Reunion' is a celebration of 25 years since the show first aired in 1994.

The cast of 'Friends'. Picture: Instagram

The long awaited Friends: The Reunion has finally aired and fans of the sitcom have been bursting with excitement to see their favourite cast on their screens for the first time since the last episode aired 17 years ago.

In Friends: The Reunion, the cast of Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc reunited on the original Friends studio, played a game of trivia, reread their old iconic scripts and had a sit down interview with James Cordon in front of a live audience.

Ben Winston, the director of the show, said Friends: The Reunionwas not a new episode in the series, but rather a reunion special to celebrate the iconic sitcom’s 25th anniversary.

The American sitcom aired for the first time on the 22nd of September 1994 and lasted for 10 seasons until it came to an end in May 2004.

The series began with Rachel Green fleeing her wedding day and finding her childhood friend Monica Geller at the iconic Central Park coffee shop. With Rachel leaving her wealthy but unfulfilling life, she is forced to take a job as a waitress at the coffee shop and move in with Monica in her apartment.

ALSO READ: ‘Friends’ cast: What did they do after the sitcom ended

Rachel is then introduced to Monica’s friend group consisting of Chandler, her brother Ross, Phoebe and Joey. Over time the six create a strong friendship bond which the viewers get to follow throughout the 10 seasons.

South Africa, do not worry. The Friends reunion has a home on your South African screens and you can catch the reunion special on 27 May 2021 on Showmax South Africa. Also on Sunday 30 May 2021 on M-Net at 8pm.

Here are a few reactions to Friends: The Reunion special from around the globe:

