‘Friends: The Reunion’ has aired! Here’s what to expect without spoilers

'Friends: The Reunion' is a celebration of 25 years since the show first aired in 1994.

The long awaited Friends: The Reunion has finally aired and fans of the sitcom have been bursting with excitement to see their favourite cast on their screens for the first time since the last episode aired 17 years ago.

In Friends: The Reunion, the cast of Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc reunited on the original Friends studio, played a game of trivia, reread their old iconic scripts and had a sit down interview with James Cordon in front of a live audience.

Ben Winston, the director of the show, said Friends: The Reunionwas not a new episode in the series, but rather a reunion special to celebrate the iconic sitcom’s 25th anniversary.

The American sitcom aired for the first time on the 22nd of September 1994 and lasted for 10 seasons until it came to an end in May 2004.

The series began with Rachel Green fleeing her wedding day and finding her childhood friend Monica Geller at the iconic Central Park coffee shop. With Rachel leaving her wealthy but unfulfilling life, she is forced to take a job as a waitress at the coffee shop and move in with Monica in her apartment.

Rachel is then introduced to Monica’s friend group consisting of Chandler, her brother Ross, Phoebe and Joey. Over time the six create a strong friendship bond which the viewers get to follow throughout the 10 seasons.

South Africa, do not worry. The Friends reunion has a home on your South African screens and you can catch the reunion special on 27 May 2021 on Showmax South Africa. Also on Sunday 30 May 2021 on M-Net at 8pm.

Here are a few reactions to Friends: The Reunion special from around the globe:

how do people expect me to be fine after today when I’ll be forever carrying the knowledge of David and Jennifer were crushing on each other and reflecting that energy into Ross and Rachel? #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/t6v9iSzAyw — ❯❯❯❯ Izzy (@tmlinson13) May 27, 2021

You all Chandler still makes Monica laugh everyday now cry more????????????????#FriendsReunion #FriendsTheReunion pic.twitter.com/4SM5zeGlgW — eeshhh⁷ (@narbhi_always) May 27, 2021

this is more than a cast. this is family. thank you for everything, the six of you. #FriendsReunion ???? pic.twitter.com/eZmByibaRE — gab (@jenanist) May 27, 2021

the friends cast watching bloopers is

the most heartwarming thing ever. #friendsreunion ???? pic.twitter.com/pNigVUIN1T — gab (@jenanist) May 27, 2021

i don’t think you guys understand just how big of an impact this show has in so many people’s lives. the genuine characters, laughter, and comfort this show brings is like no other. a big thank you to the cast, writers, directors, and crew. #friendsreunion @friendstv pic.twitter.com/koCN5QIs5U — nicole (@anistonily) May 27, 2021

I can’t even type… My vision is all blurry… ???????????????? This iss

This reunion

I want more

Please

????????????#FriendsTheReunion #FriendsReunion — A✨Piya di’s only daughter ????♥️ (@unagiiii2) May 27, 2021