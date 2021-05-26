Meghan and Harry set for another TV special with Oprah?

Hein Kaiser

This time, 'The Mirror' in London reports that the TV special will be a town-hall style discussion with Meghan, Harry and Oprah.

As if the threat of a third wave of Covid-19 in Mzansi is not enough, the former prince Harry and his belle Meghan Markle are set to reunite with their de facto spokesperson, Oprah Winfrey, in another television special.

This time, The Mirror in London reports that it will be town-hall-style discussion, whatever that means.

The show is called The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward. It will again debut on Apple TV+ this Friday and likely farmed out to other networks at a hefty price after.

CBS alone paid Oprah’s Harpo Productions $7 million for international broadcast rights to the couple’s debut Soap Oprah and the pulling power of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s curated dirty laundry saw a 25% jump in Apple TV + subscriptions the first time around.

Yet the pair claimed magnanimously that they did the interview for free. Questionable, given that everyone else made bank.

The interview was certainly not intended to garner goodwill from Her Majesty and wiggle-worm back into the Royal money-well.

Megharry are reportedly worth around $10 million, more than many of us would earn in several lifetimes. It must be his inheritance from Princess Diana, as the pair were previously quoted saying that mom’s money was their sustenance.

The former royal has capitalised on his own anguish, co-producing the series The Me You Can’t See for Apple TV+ alongside Oprah, where the pair “guide honest discussions about mental health” and illuminating stories from around the globe. The Me You Can’t See debuted on 21 May this year.

But, playing their content cards close to the chest, the producers would not reveal whether Harry would elaborate about his mental health issues in an upcoming episode.

This time, television’s great alternative to watching paint dry, the Meghan and Harry interview part 2, will reportedly feature some of the stars that were originally interviewed for the series, including Glenn Close.