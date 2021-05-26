PICS: Kelly Osbourne addresses plastic surgery rumours

Lerato Maimela

'I have not had plastic surgery. I've never done anything to my face other than a couple of injections' Kelly Osbourne

There has been some rumors going around on social media that television personality Kelly Osbourne has gone under the knife to modify certain features on her face, but the actress and singer has released a video on her Instagram stating that the allegations are false.

Fans of the fashion designer have been putting old pictures of the star side by side with new pictures which she posted on her social media saying that there are major changes made to her physical features, changes that could only be done via plastic surgery.

Osbourne took to her Instagram page to post a video where she sets the record straight and squashes the rumors’ of her getting plasti surgery done.

“I just want to bring up a topic that you guys are all talking about, because I’m always really honest and really upfront about what I’ve done to my body and who I am”, the singer starts off in her public statement.

Kelly continues to say that she did not get any plastic surgery done, and that the only work she has done on her face is get fillers and injections in her lips, jaw, and forehead.

“I have not had plastic surgery. I’ve never done anything to my face other than a couple of injections in my lips, in my jaw, and in my forehead. I do not lie, thank you for the compliments”, says Osbourne.

Kelly has admitted in the past that she did undergo weight loss surgery, which gave her a “fighting chance” at life.

On her podcast she expressed how she did not follow her doctors orders post surgery, and did not stick to the things she had to do to continue losing weight which is why she stopped seeing results in her weight loss journey.

“I lost about 40 pounds, and then I stopped losing weight. i just stopped because I didn’t listen to what they said. I just thought it was going to be a quick fix”, said the singer.