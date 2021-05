Tributes pour in for Binnelanders’ Ben Kruger

Lerato Maimela

Ben Kruger, actor, writer and producer passed away at the age of 64 due to complications related to the Covid-19 virus.

KykNET has released a statement on its Facebook page announcing the death of beloved Binnelanders star, Ben Kruger.

The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that the Binnelanders family were informed of the sudden passing of Ben Kruger, ‘n beloved member of our cast.”

“We will remember him for his professionalism, his dignity, sense of humour, and of course, his natural ability to make an incredible potjiekos! We will miss Ben dearly.”

Ben was known for his role as Okkie Ferreira in the Afrikaans soap Binnelanders, and also for his role as Christo de Wet, a teacher in Skooldae.

M-Net director Karen Meiring said that because episodes of the soap are recorded about three months before they are broadcast, Ben will still be seen as Okkie on Binnelanders for some time.

Here are some Twitter posts from Kruger’s fans who have sent tributes to the late actor and warm regards to his loved ones:

@toksvdl So sad met afsterwe van Ben Kruger weens covid. Sterkte met familie. — Rassie Griebenow (@RGriebenow) May 26, 2021

Baie hartseer om te hoor van Ben Kruger se afsterwe. Jy was n lewende legende Oom Ben. Rus in vrede. ???????? — JAY (@Jay_du_Plessis) May 26, 2021

Ek is baie geskok en hartseer oor Ben Kruger. Was altyd my gunsteling akteur ???????????? — Marie Albrecht (@oumamea) May 26, 2021

????Ek’s hartseer om te hoor jy is weg, my vriend! Ons gaan jou mis????♥️

Dankie vir jou ewige onselfsugtige deel van jou tyd, raad en jou ondersteuning !????????????????#RIP #BenKruger #Legend???????? pic.twitter.com/aAUbl4wYDW — JAY J BOTES???? (@jayjbotes) May 26, 2021