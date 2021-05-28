10 things to do on a luxury trip to Casa de Campo

Sponsored / Casa de Campo villas

The Dominican Republic is a paradise for nature lovers, sports lovers, and history fans. From the stunning beaches to the centuries-old landmarks.

Casa de Campo, the destination resort in the Dominican Republic, is for golfers, families, and anyone who desires luxury and comfort. There are many things to see and do in Casa de Campo—stay active with a round of golf, enjoy the Caribbean sun at Minitas, stroll at the Marina or altos de Chavon, and stay at one of the luxurious Casa de Campo villas.

Get ready to explore the Dominican Republic at its best.

Golf

One of the prominent golf course architects, Pete Dye, and his wife, designer, and LPGA Hall of Famer, Alice Dye, have created three of the world best golf courses within the boundary of Casa de Campo—”Teeth of the Dog,” “The links”, and the latest “Dye Fore.” Pete Dye’s signature golf course “Teeth of the Dog” (ranked first in the Caribbean and 27th in the world), surrounded by the stunning natural landscape, should be on every golfer’s bucket list. Dye Fore, Pete Dye’s latest masterpiece is literally “to die for” with 18 mesmerizing picturesque holes, overlooking the Chavon River and Altos de Chavon. Holes 12 and 15 are among greatest par 3’s in the world. And, “The Links” is also a challenging inland course with hilly terrain and rolling vistas.

Luxurious Villas

The luxurious Casa de Campo in the Dominican Republic is the perfect amalgamation of glamorous five-star resorts and classic country clubs. With a breathtaking setting, this destination resort is the long-time winner of numerous prestigious awards for its world-class amenities. Facing the south-eastern shoreline of the Dominican Republic, Casa de Campo is a self-contained, ultimate seaside paradise, including the most stunning villas, which are the epitome of luxury. You can enjoy breakfast prepared daily in-house, personal butler and concierge service, and a private pool according to your villa choice and budget.

Spa

Enjoy your spa holidays in the Dominican Republic. Apart from beautiful villas, Casa de Campo also offers an array of divine treatments of Spa. From Ayurvedic Shirodhara Oil Stream for anxiety and stress treatment, Japanese Hanakasumi exfoliation treatment, golf and tennis player specific massage, Reflexology, hot stone therapies, Chocolate, Coffee, and Sugarcane facials, to Yoga classes and Beach meditations—you will get some best treatments in the world. Special therapists are dedicated to providing these luxurious and holistic services every day from 9 am to 8 pm. And well-appointed treatment rooms allowing the utmost privacy to meet every guest’s individual needs.

Tennis

Located on a lush tropical hillside, Casa de Campo’s country club-style La Terraza Tennis Center offers you a hardcore tennis game at any time, any day of the year. With 13 immaculately maintained fast-dry Har-Tru courts, the Tennis Center assembles the finest equipment and staff, plus scenic beauty of the sea. Also, there is fantastic rental equipment available in the Tennis Pro Shop, and the professional teams are always on hand for private lessons.

Shooting

Casa de Campo boasts the best shooting centers globally, and no resort can match the shooting excitement offered by Casa de Campo’s Sporting Clays Shooting Center. The real conditions like the Trap, Skeet, and Hunting simulations exhilarate the excitement–a unique experience can’t be found elsewhere.

Polo

The Equestrian Center at Casa de Campo has a stable of handsome horses and ponies. You can enjoy trail rides through the tropical splendor of Casa de Campo. Other activities include intensive riding, jumping, and polo instructions. You can also take the opportunity to experience international-level polo matches and other special events.

Playa Minitas

Casa de Campo boasts several picturesque beaches, including the only private beach in the Dominican Republic—Playa Minitas. This palm-fringed private beach offers a complete range of motorized and non-motorized water sports. Apart from the pool, ocean-view bar and lounge, the new Minitas Beach club has an open-air restaurant right on the beach, offering one of the best places to enjoy Caribbean sunset.

La Marina

Stretching over 90000 meters with 105 housing units as villas and apartments, La Marina of Casa de Campo is a dream come true for boat lovers. Each of the housing has its own private dock resembling those in the Mediterranean. La Marina’s Plaza Italiana features beautiful gardens, smart shops, stunning restaurants, cafes, ice-cream parlors, pizzerias, and exotic nightlife. Half and full-day deep-sea fishing excursions are also available sailings out of the marina. Besides, you can enjoy sunset catamaran rides and Chavon river paddleboat cruise or sail to nearby Catalina Saona islands.

Santo Domingo

If you are more into historical architects and structures, Santo Domingo is the right place for you. Founded by Christopher Colombus and his brother, Santo Domingo is the oldest city in the Dominican Republic, and a variety of day trips are available to this old beauty with historical significance. The colonial area features the oldest colonial structures in America, which were built in the early 1500s. The city is one of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and it has a lot more to explore—the first cathedral, church, university, hospital, hotel, and Colombus’s son’s palace. Besides, there is duty-free shopping, and casino excursions are also available for you.

Altos de Chavon

Nestled above the magnificent cliffs of Casa de Campo, Altos de Chavon is a replica of a 16th-century Mediterranean village. Enjoy a stroll along cobblestone streets and experience the architectural grandeur of the dream project of Charles Bludhorn, former president of Gulf and Western Corporation. Altos de Chevon is nothing less than the village you might visit in Europe. With the quaint shops, boutiques, art galleries, fine restaurants, and museum, this beautiful village is a fairyland within Casa de Campo.