WATCH: Lion attacks circus trainer in shocking video

The video ends with the circus trainer freeing himself from the lion once again and making his way out of the dome to safety.

A circus lion has attacked a trainer during a show which was caught on camera by a patron in Russia.

The video shows two lions entering the secured and fenced dome with the circus trainer walking in after them. As the lions were rolling around, wrestling with each other, the one lion attacked the trainer, grabbing him by the leg which led to him falling to the ground.

The crowd of spectators gasped in horror as the trainer freed himself from the lion’s grip and tried to calm the lion with sticks, but the lion seemed restless and agitated.

The lion attacked the circus trainer for the second time, grabbing his foot once again, slightly dragging him on the ground after his second fall.

The video was shared on YouTube and has been viewed 246,000 times.

People, both amused and in shock, left comments under the YouTube video.

“Hard to feel sorry for people who make a living off abusing animals” – Tank Man

“Just to show that animals don’t deserve to be treated to act for our entertainment. should be all where they belong. in the wild” – Scuba Guy

“Wow forcing wild predators to do things they don’t want in a very stressful unnatural environment, I wonder what could go wrong” – Tul

“Let the animals experience life. Not this mockery” – Potawatadingdong

“It’s refreshing to see someone get what they deserve!” – Maxx Jaxx

“Come out in a tiny cage surrounded by humans, lights and music. What did you think was going to happen?” – Grand Master Grimm