Lerato Maimela
2 minute read
26 May 2021
4:10 pm

Digital killed the Musica store

The Clicks Group said it decided to close Musica due to major changes in the music, film and gaming industry with people streaming and downloading content digitally.

Musica. Picture: Twitter

Musica has announced the closure of the last of its stores nationwide and people have reacted with sadness.

According to Times Live, the Clicks Group said it decided to close Musica due to major changes in the music, film and gaming industry with people streaming and downloading content digitally.

When the year 2021 began, Musica had closed 19 stores with 59 stores still operating, but were due to be closed as their leases expired.

ALSO READ: Mzansi reacts to Clicks closing Musica stores

Many social media users have shared their sadness at the closure of Musica after almost three decades in business.

Here is what they have had to say:

