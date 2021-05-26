Digital killed the Musica store

Lerato Maimela

The Clicks Group said it decided to close Musica due to major changes in the music, film and gaming industry with people streaming and downloading content digitally.

Musica has announced the closure of the last of its stores nationwide and people have reacted with sadness.

When the year 2021 began, Musica had closed 19 stores with 59 stores still operating, but were due to be closed as their leases expired.

Many social media users have shared their sadness at the closure of Musica after almost three decades in business.

Here is what they have had to say:

Musica is closing down. CD’s are really becoming collectables. I guess that’s it one’s gotta give into online music platforms forever now… old school ways come to an end ????????end of an era. #CDs — ThandekileJessica MaMdletshe (@JessicaNhleko) January 28, 2021

End of a beautiful era???????????? — Solomon bathi unamadimoni???? (@New_Age_Solomon) May 26, 2021

The end of an era. Bought my first CD at your Westgate store some 20 years ago https://t.co/x0z7jwQIVq — Pabs Al Ghul (@pabz_general) May 26, 2021

End of a beautiful era in music. This is where I learnt how to sell music to the masses???? https://t.co/EbjKFwpzFr — SKINDEEP (@SkindeepJD) May 26, 2021

The digital market era killed Musica! I’mma miss visiting their stores ???????? https://t.co/LdEWMZD06v — KGS 98 (@karabogiftsambo) May 26, 2021

Damn ???? I’m gonna miss their “3 for R99” CD specials https://t.co/bMn9mDIoPH — Jersey #10 (@Ludz_SA) May 26, 2021