Seal says his co-parenting with Heidi Klum lacked teamwork

Karabo Mokoena

Seal opened up about the kind of co-parenting partnership he had with his ex-wife, saying they never worked as a team.

British singer and songwriter Seal told news outlets that he and his ex-wife Heidi Klum never worked as a team when it came to co-parenting. While married, the couple had four children, Leni, 17, Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 11.

The two were married for nine years from 2005 to 2014, although they separated in 2012.

He said co-parenting healthily was possible if both parents worked together. He then admitted the co-parenting relationship between himself and Heidi was not a good one.

Speaking to US Weekly Magazine, Seal said co-parenting “can be challenging. It requires teamwork. If you are not a team then it can all fall to pieces.”

When asked if he had that same teamwork with Heidi, he said: “No, I never had that teamwork.”

Co-parenting and custody issues

Last year, disagreements over travel consent led the two to court. Heidi wanted to travel with all four children to Germany to shoot Germany’s Next Top Model. Seal’s concerns over Covid-19 led to him refusing Heidi’s request. He feared the kids would be exposed to Covid-19 should they travel at the time.

The courts intervened after Heidi filed for an emergency court hearing, which led to an agreement between both of them that the kids could travel to Germany with Heidi

Seal was granted expanded time to spend with the kids before and after their travel to Germany.

They are not the only celebrity couple to struggle with co-parenting. Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt struggled for years with co-parenting their six children. After years of family therapy, the former couple are now finding their co-parenting groove, with Jolie moving nearer to Brad’s house to keep the kids closer to him.

The kids are now spending time in both homes and four years after their split, the family dynamics have finally settled.

