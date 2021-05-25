‘Friends: The Reunion’ will be streamed in SA by Showmax

Lerato Maimela

It's not a new episode in the series, but rather a reunion special to celebrate the iconic sitcom’s 25th anniversary.

With just a few days remaining until the Friends reunion episode airs, Showmax South Africa has announced it will be broadcast on the streaming platform.

Showmax South Africa tweeted today: “The One Where We Get to See Our Favourites Back Together Again. The #FriendsReunion is coming to Showmax on May 31.”

The One Where We Get to See Our Favorites Back Together Again. The #FriendsReunion is coming to Showmax on May 31 ???????????? pic.twitter.com/ESWpKFCaKc — Showmax South Africa (@ShowmaxOnline) May 25, 2021

Ben Winston, the director of the show has made it clear that Friends: The Reunion is not a new episode in the series, but rather a reunion special to celebrate the iconic sitcom’s 25th anniversary.

ALSO READ: WATCH: A recap of the funniest moments on the sitcom Friends

The stars of the sitcom, Jenifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, will be retuning to the original soundstage, Stage 4 at Warner Bros Studios for a real-life unscripted reunion special.

The trailer of the reunion special shows the beloved cast walking through the set, playing the trivia game they once played on one of the old episodes to see who remembers the most from the show, going through their old iconic scripts and lines, and talking about their most memorable moments on the show.

The reunion special will feature special guests such as Justin Bieber, David Beckham, James Cordon, Tom Selleck, Lady Gaga, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling.

Friends fans all over the world have been talking about the reunion episode since it was announced. You can also join in on the conversation with the hashtag #FriendsReunion.

when they said “i’ll be there for you”, they really mean it. #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/kWP2MmROGJ — n • 2 • MIA DAY! (@neaniston) May 21, 2021