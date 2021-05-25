Where to take your dad for the best Father’s Day lunch

Karabo Mokoena

A delicious meal and great company is always the best to celebrate a good occasion, so how about a Father's Day lunch for dad?

Father’s Day is yet another excuse for the whole family to get together and celebrate. If you are not too keen on throwing a celebration at home, why not spoil dad with a delicious Father’s Day lunch at one of these great restaurants?

The Fairway Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort, Randburg

The Fairway Hotel is hosting a Father’s Day Sunday lunch on 20 June 2021. The venue will have a buffet lunch, live music and entertainment for the little ones while the adults enjoy some fun. There is also a night accommodation package at R3,500 per couple, inclusive of breakfast. You can email reservations@thefairway.co.za to book your Father’s Day Sunday lunch table.

Cost: R395 per adult

Chiefs Boma Restaurant, Indaba Hotel, Fourways

The Chiefs Boma Restaurant at the Indaba Hotel in Fourways is hosting dads for a buffet lunch and spit braai for Father’s Day on 20 June. The 300 seater venue offers more than 120 dishes, ensuring that everyone will get their favourite meal. The popular Marimba Band will be entertaining the guests while kids will be entertained in the enclosed jungle gym area. Dads also get a free beer and gift! Email indaba@indabahotel.co.za to book your table.

Cost: R285 per person and kids under five eat for free

The Barn Restaurant, Centurion

Pretoria dads can be spoilt with a traditional home-cooked meal away from home at The Barn Restaurant for their Father’s Day lunch. The Barn is known as the “ultimate family hangout” spot, perfect for a Father’s Day celebration. The sandpit and jungle gym will guarantee fun for the kids. The Barn also has some animals for the kids to enjoy and the antique tractors are equally a source of fun. Contact 012 667 4822 to make your booking.

Cost: R349 per person (Children under 12 pay half price and under fives eat for free)

Father’s Day Lunch at Faber, Paarl

Faber at Avondale prides itself on its culinary craftsmanship. Executive chef Dale Stevens will be offering two-, three- and six-course meals to spoil dads this Father’s Day. The Father’s Day two-course special gives you a choice of two main courses and two desserts. The open garden is spacious for kids to run around while the parents relax on the veranda or sit inside next to the fireplace. Click here to book online.

Cost: Two-course R390 per adult

Three-course R450 per adult

Two-course kiddies’ menu R110 (for children under 12 years)

9th Avenue Bistro, Durban

The award-winning restaurant overlooking the Durban harbour might be a perfect way for dad to unwind this Father’s Day. Foodie dads will enjoy three-course meals and can choose between lamb, pork and other meat options. Let dad enjoy wonderful views and world-class meals by chef Wesley. Email info@9thavewaterside.co.za to book a table for Father’s Day.

Amount: R350 per person