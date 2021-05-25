‘Eternals’: What you need to know about the new Marvel movie

Lerato Maimela

Marvel Studios has released the first official trailer for the potential blockbuster movie, Eternals which is set to hit theatres on 5 November.

The movie, directed by Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao, follows the main characters who seem to be aliens and have been living on Earth for many years while hiding their identities.

The immortal beings integrate themselves into various Earth cultures and quietly help humanity progress without direct interference.

The events in Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame influence these immortal beings to step into the spotlight as heroes.

The cast of Marvel’s next spectacle includes Hollywood A-listers Angelina Jolie as Thena, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, and Don Lee as Gilgamesh.

The trailer does not give out much about what actually happens in the movie, but the trailer does end on a humorous note when Lia McHugh poses the question: “So now that Captain Rodgers and Iron Man are both gone, who do you think is going to lead the Avengers?”

Richard Madden replied: “I could lead them” and the whole group laughs out loud.

Eternals will be the 26th Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, following Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Marvel Studios also announced that along with Eternals; Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Spider-Man: No Way Home will all be released this year.

MCU fans are excited about the premiere of Eternals and have been tweeting their thoughts on the trailer since its release.

