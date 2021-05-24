5 Father’s Day gift ideas for R700 and under

Karabo Mokoena

Ways to help you celebrate the special man in your life.

On 20 June, South African families will be celebrating Father’s Day, a day of paying homage to all the cool dads in their lives. To help you celebrate the special man in your life, we put together some Father’s Day gift ideas, dad can actually use.

We’ve been told that dads have enough socks and slippers, so please leave them off your shopping list!

These are the gifts South African dads really want this year

A Braai set

Nothing screams SA celebration like a good braai, and no one enjoys being a braai master like a dad. So, how about getting the dad in your life a full braai kit with all the supplies he would require to make the perfect meat for the next braai he will be hosting. Alva has a wooden 21 deluxe set that is rust-resistant and well contoured for the perfect grip. You can get it from Takealot for R545.

Engraved leather wallet

Chances are, the dad in your life has been using the wallet they have for almost a century. Father’s Day calls for a wallet upgrade. Netflorist is offering personalised wallets for R599 from Busby Pygmy. If you order yours now, it will be ready right on time before the big day.

Personalised photo Bells crate

On Father’s Day, give that man a Bells! You can order a bottle of Bells in a crate with his favourite picture of him on his own or with the kids. The crate can include a name and a personalised image. The process to buy one is a seamless, and for R549.99, you can get dad a Father’s Day gift he hopefully will remember after finishing the bottle.

PlayStation 4 wireless controller

For the gamer dads who have not yet been lucky enough to get their hands on the Playstation 5, a new controller would be a tad close to an upgrade. Gaming is any dad’s way of unwinding from the madness of the real world. Those who still own the PlayStation 4 would love you forever if they got their hands on a newer controller, which you can get from Takealot for R497.

Shaving and Beard Grooming kit

Dad beards are still in season, so a luxury grooming kit could be just the thing. The Shygol Barber Shop is offering their luxury kit for R699 on Takealot. The luxury eight-piece kit is a perfect Father’s Day gift. It will offer the user a professional grooming experience from the comfort of their own home without the hassle of going out for a cut when it is necessary. You can order it from Takealot.