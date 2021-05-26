Stacked burger topped with crispy fried egg

Citizen reporter

An almighty burger topped with a crispy fried egg.

As Hamburger Day draws near in America on the 28 May, it doesn’t mean we can’t mark the day too.

The burger market is estimated to be worth more than $122 billion (R2,2 trillion), it is important to take notice.

Wedged between two deliciously fresh buns, topped with a selection of favourite fillings such as lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheese, onions, pickles, mushrooms, pineapple and much more. Finished off with a preferred sauce such as BBQ, mayo, ketchup, chutney or mustard.

To add to your burger recipes, include eggs as one of your burger toppings, as it has so many other benefits. Nearly one-third of our daily vitamin D needs can be found in one large egg mostly found in the egg yolk.

A burger is a fast food that is rarely disliked. This pretty much the same all over the world, where everyone loves the simplicity of a patty, whether it be beef, pork, chicken, lamb, vegetarian or vegan.

Mighty burger topped with a crispy fried egg

Ingredients

4 burgers of your choice, cooked to your liking

1 tablespoon butter

3 tablespoons oil

4 fresh large eggs

8 slices cheddar cheese

4 burger rolls, halved and toasted

4 tablespoons good-quality mayonnaise

Fried onion rings (optional)

Lettuce, chopped, for serving

2 tomatoes, sliced

4 gherkins, sliced

Method: