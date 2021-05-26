Stacked burger topped with crispy fried egg

As Hamburger Day draws near in America on the 28 May, it doesn’t mean we can’t mark the day too.
The burger market is estimated to be worth more than $122 billion (R2,2 trillion), it is important to take notice.
Wedged between two deliciously fresh buns, topped with a selection of favourite fillings such as lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheese, onions, pickles, mushrooms, pineapple and much more. Finished off with a preferred sauce such as BBQ, mayo, ketchup, chutney or mustard.
To add to your burger recipes, include eggs as one of your burger toppings, as it has so many other benefits. Nearly one-third of our daily vitamin D needs can be found in one large egg mostly found in the egg yolk.
A burger is a fast food that is rarely disliked. This pretty much the same all over the world, where everyone loves the simplicity of a patty, whether it be beef, pork, chicken, lamb, vegetarian or vegan.
Mighty burger topped with a crispy fried egg
Ingredients
- 4 burgers of your choice, cooked to your liking
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 3 tablespoons oil
- 4 fresh large eggs
- 8 slices cheddar cheese
- 4 burger rolls, halved and toasted
- 4 tablespoons good-quality mayonnaise
- Fried onion rings (optional)
- Lettuce, chopped, for serving
- 2 tomatoes, sliced
- 4 gherkins, sliced
Method:
- Heat the butter and oil in a frying pan, when hot (don’t do this before the oil is hot) break the eggs into the pan, take care it might splatter. Cook the eggs until done to your liking.
- To assemble; top each patty with 2 slices of cheese.
- Spread the mayo onto the bottom halves of the rolls.
- Place a patty on the bottom halves of the rolls, then add the lettuce, tomato, onion rings and gherkins and carefully top each with a fried egg.
- Serve immediately.