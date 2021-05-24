Royal news: Princess Diana interviewer talks, Harry on childhood struggles

Lerato Maimela

Martin Bashir made it clear that he was not responsible for princess's death, and he never meant to harm her in any way

In a recent interview, the eldest son of Princess Diana, Prince William came out to tell the world that employees at BBC News “lied and used fake documents to obtain the interview with my mother. They made false claims about the royal family, which played on her fears, and fuelled paranoia.”

Martin Bashir on the interview he had with Princess Diana

An investigation done to look into the interview that Bashir had with the late Princess Diana revealed that BBC covered up how journalist Martin Bashir got the interview with Diana.

Bashir had forged bank statements which showed payments into the accounts of members of the royal household, and helped the journalist secure his interview with Diana.

The journalist has said that although the findings of the investigation are true, Diana was happy to have the interview, and she was happy throughout the interview.

“Obviously I regret it, it was wrong, but it had no bearing on Diana,” said Bashir.

“I never meant to harm Diana in any way, and I don’t think we did.”

Bashir also states that the interview was conducted the way Diana wanted, from the contents of the interview, to when it would be broadcast.

He also made it clear that he was not responsible for Diana’s death, and it feels unreasonable to blame him for her death based solely on the interview he had with her.

“I can understand the motivation, but to channel the tragedy, the difficult relationship between the royal family and the media , purely onto my shoulders seems a little unreasonable,” said the journalist.

The Harry and Oprah Docuseries

Prince Harry and television personality Oprah Winfrey have joined forces to create a docuseries that focuses on mental health titled The Me You Can’t See.

This docuseries gave Harry the platform to talk about the challenges and struggles he faced in the royal home, and being part of the royal family.

On the show, Harry unpacked his childhood traumas and found out that he turned to drugs and alcohol following his mother’s death. Harry said that his mother’s death led to him having an extreme and reckless partying phase.

“I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs, I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feelings,” said Harry on his alcohol and drug abuse.

Harry explained on the docuseries that he was completely unaware of his problem, and that he realised over time that he was drinking a week’s worth of alcohol in one day on a Friday or Saturday night.

Father and son relationship between Harry and Prince William

Harry explained on The Me You Can’t that he was put through pain and suffering by his father’s parenting.

“My father used to say to me when I was younger … ‘well it was like that for me, so it’s going to be like that for you’,” said Harry.

Harry explained how his father’s statement did not make sense to him, and how he did not agree with it, because he feels as though parents should be shielding their children from all the struggles that they experienced growing up, to ensure that the children do not go through the same negative experiences.

“Just because you suffered, that does not mean that your kids should suffer, in fact, quite the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences that you had, that you can make it right for your kids,” said Harry.

Why Meghan did not go ahead with taking her own life

In the interview that Meghan and Harry had with Oprah in March, Meghan revealed that she had suicidal thoughts while being a part of the royal family.

In the docuseries Harry explained that Meghan did not take her life because she wanted to spare him from the pain and heartbreak of losing yet another woman he loves in his life.

“The thing that stopped her from seeing it through was how unfair it would be on me after everything that had happened to my mom and to now be put in a position of losing another woman in my life, with a baby inside of her, our baby,” said Harry.