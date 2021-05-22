READ: A full list of this year’s SAFTA winners

Hosted by actress Dineo Langa, comedian Mpho Popps and TV presenter Graeme Richards, the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) adhered to social distancing, and made the most of having to be experienced virtually.
This year’s theme was “Still shining”.
MultiChoice led the pack, bagging 47 awards for both the SAFTAs and the SAFTA Craft Awards, hosted on Friday night.
The SAFTAs debuted on the newly rebranded S3, and was sponsored by the Gutting Film Commission.
Below is a complete list of the 2021 SAFTA winners:
Best Short Film
Address Unknown (Green Leaf Films Pty Ltd)
Best Student Film
Fowl Goblin from The Animation School
TV soap / telenovela
Best Achievement in Directing – Telenovela
Gomora Season 1 (Mzansi Magic)
Practitioners: Thabang Moleya, Nthabiseng Mokoena,Nozipho Nkelemba & Lefuno Nekhabambe
Best Achievement in Directing – TV Soap
Binnelanders (kykNET)
Practitioner: Danie Joubert, Roché Knoesen, Riaan Meij, Charl van Biljon, Gerrit Schoonhoven & Jaco Vermeulen
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – Telenovela
The River (1Magic)
Practitioners: Gwydion Beynon & Phathutshedzo Makwarela
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Soap
Scandal! (E.tv)
Practitioners: Ameera Patel, Grace Mahlaba, Daryn Katz, Kelly Robinson, Mark Wilson, Nontlantla Simelane, Omphile Molusi, Rosalind Butler, Stephen Simm, Tereska Muishond, Themba Mahlangu, Myolisi Sikupela & Thomas Hall
Best Achievement in Original Music/Score –Telenovela
The River (1Magic)
Practitioners: Brendan Jury
Best Achievement in Editing – Telenovela
The River (1Magic)
Practitioners: Bongi Malefo, Edgar Sibaya, Sphiwe Nhlumayo & Ula Oelsen
Best Achievement in Sound – TV Soap/Telenovela
The River (1Magic)
Practitioner: Ben Oelsen & Tladi Mabuya
Best Achievement in Cinematography – Telenovela
Legacy (MNet)
Practitioner: Trevor Brown
Best Achievement in Wardrobe – TV Soap/Telenovela
Legacy (MNet)
Practitioner: Zandile Mncwango
Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling- TV Soap/Telenovela
Legacy (MNet)
Practitioner: Jenny Sprawson
Best Achievement in Art Direction – TV Soap/Telenovela
Legacy (MNet)
Practitioner: Amanda Scholtz
Best Actress – Telenovela
Sindi Dlathu, The River (1Magic)
Character: Lindiwe
Best Actor – Telenovela
Menzi Ngubane, Isibaya (Mzansi Magic)
Character: Judas Nqwenya
Best Supporting Actress – Telenovela
Michelle Botes, Legacy (MNet)
Character: Angelique Price
Best Supporting Actor – Telenovela
Meshack Mavuso Magabane, The River (1Magic)
Character: Nsizwa
Best Actress – TV Soap
Petronella Tshuma, Rhythm City (E.tv)
Character: Pearl Genaro
Best Actor – TV Soap
Clint Brink, Binnelanders (kykNET)
Character: Steve Abrahams
Best Supporting Actress – TV Soap
Masasa Mbangeni, Scandal! (E.tv)
Character: Thembeka Shezi Nyathi
Best Supporting Actor – TV Soap
Mothusi Magano, Skeem Saam (SABC 1)
Character: Tumishang
Best TV Soap
Rhythm City (E.tv)
Production House: Quizzical Pictures
Best Telenovela
Legacy (MNet)
Production House: Tshedza Pictures
TV drama
Best Achievement in Directing
Tydelik Terminaal (kykNET)
Practitioners: Etienne Fourie & Elanie Rupping
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting
Housekeepers Season 2 (Mzansi Magic)
Practitioner: Portia Gumede, Duduzile Mabaso, Lufuno Nemungadi & Lidudumalingani
Best Achievement in Editing – TV Drama
Still Breathing (MNet)
Practitioners: Miriam Arndt & Alistair Thomas
Best Achievement in Sound
Blood and Water Season 1 (Netflix)
Practitioners: Sound & Motion Studios Sound Team
Best Achievement in Original Music/Score
Lockdown Season 5 (Mzansi Magic)
Practitioners: Kurt Slabbert, Jamela Vuma & Mandla Ngcongwane
Best Achievement in Art Direction
Agent (Netflix)
Practitioner: Carlu Portwig
Best Achievement in Wardrobe
Queen Sono Season 1 (Netflix)
Practitioners: Lehasa Molloyi
Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling
Trackers (Mzansi Magic)
Practitioner: Babalwa Mtshiselwa
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Blood and Water Season 1 (Netflix)
Practitioner: Zenn van Zyl
Best Actress
Kate Liquorish, Still Breathing (MNet)
Character: Abi
Best Actor
Brandon Auret, Still Breathing (MNet)
Character: Danny
Best Supporting Actress
June van Merch, Sara se Geheim Season 3 (kykNET)
Character: Sara
Best Supporting Actor
James Ngcobo, Queen Sono Season 1 (Netflix)
Production: President Malunga
Best TV Drama
Blood and Water Season 1 (Netflix)
Production House: Gambit Films
TV comedy
Best Achievement in Directing
The Riviera (SABC 2)
Practitioners: Lucilla Blankenberg & Lederle Bosch
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting
Black Tax (BET Africa)
Practitioners: Byron Abrahams, Lwazi Mvusi, Joshua Rous & Meren Redd y
Best Achievement in Editing
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)
Practitioners: Tessa Verfuss, Gugulethu Sibandze & Melanie Jankes
Best Achievement in Sound
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)
Practitioners: Janno Muller, Thapelo Makhubo, Jeanre Greyling & Jonty Everton
Best Achievement in Art Direction
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)
Practitioners: Martha Sibanyoni, Thabiso Senne & Savannah Geldenhuys
Best Achievement in Wardrobe
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)
Practitioner: Sheli Masondo
Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)
Practitioners: Babalwa Mtshiselwa
Best Achievement in Cinematography
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)
Practitioner: Lance Gewer
Best Actress
Busisiwe Lurayi, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)
Character: Tumi
Best Actor
James Borthwick, Hotel (kykNET)
Character: Ferdie
Best Supporting Actress
Martelize Kolver, Hotel (kykNET)
Character: Brenda
Best Supporting Actor
Desmond Dube, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)
Character: Shadrack
Best TV Comedy
The Riviera (SABC 2)
Production House: Community Media Trust
Documentary feature
Best Achievement in Directing
How to Steal a Country
Practitioners: Rehad Desai & Mark Kaplan
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Chasing the Sun
Practitioner: Devin Carter
Best Achievement in Editing
How to Steal a Country
Practitioner: Megan Gill
Best Achievement in Sound
How to Steal a Country
Practitioner: Charlotte Buys
Best Documentary Feature
How to Steal a Country
Production House: Uhuru Productions
Best Documentary Short
Lindela Under Lockdown
Production House: Passion Seed Communications
Best Made for TV Documentary
Chasing the Sun
Production House: SuperSport, SA Rugby and T+W
Best Natural History and Environmental Programme
My Octopus Teacher
Production House: Sea Change Project
Best Children’s Programme
Takalani Sesame Season 11 (SABC 2)
Production House: Ochre Media and Pulp Films
Best Competition Reality Show
Celebrity Mystery Box (Mzansi Magic)
Production House: Brightfire Pictures
Best Structured or Docu-reality Show
Pale Ya Koša (SABC 2)
Production House: Full Circle Productions
Best Structured Soapie Reality Show
Life with Kelly Khumalo (Showmax)
Production House: Barleader TV
Best International Format Show
Hoor my, sien my, soen my (kykNET)
Production House: Afrokaans Film & Television
Educational Programme
Made In SA Season 6 (S3)
Production House: Ochre Media
Best Factual Programme
The Devi Show (Etv)
Production House: Etv
Best Current Affairs Programme
CARTE BLANCHE: Women’s Month Special (Mnet)
Production House: Combined Artists
Best Variety Show
Republiek van Zoid Afrika (kykNET)
Production House: Brainwave Productions
Best Youth Programme
Africa’s biggest Brags (MTV Base)
Production House:VIS
Best Entertainment Programme
Maak My Famous – Showcase (kykNET)
Production House: All Star Entertainment
Best Lifestyle Programme
Come Again (SABC 1)
Production House: Tshedza Media
Best Made for TV Movie
Loving Thokoza (Mzansi Magic)
Production House: Black Brain Pictures
Best Online Content
The Adventures of Noko Mashaba – Lockdown Shandis (YouTube)
Production House: Rams Comics
Feature film
Best Achievement in Directing
Griekwastad (kykNET)
Practitioner: Jozua Malherbe
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting
Toorbos (kykNet)
Practitioner: René van Rooyen
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Riding with Sugar (Netflix)
Practitioner: Rory O’Grady
Best Achievement in Sound Design
Riding with Sugar (Netflix)
Practitioners: Sound & Motion Studios Sound Team
Best Achievement in Original Music/Score
Toorbos (kykNET)
Practitioner: Andries Smit
Best Achievement in Editing
Griekwastad (kykNET)
Practitioner: Lucian Barnard
Best Achievement in Production Design
Riding with Sugar (Netflix)
Practitioner: Kate van der Merwe
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Riding with Sugar (Netflix)
Practitioner: Annie Seegers
Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling
Triggered (Amazon Prime, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play)
Practitioners: Menio Kalymnios, Stella Kalymnios, & Hannes Oosthuizen
Best Actress
Tinarie Van Wyk Loots, Gat In Die Muur (Netflix)
Character Name: Ava
Best Actor
Tshamano Sebe, 8 – (Netflix)
Character Name: Lazarus
Best Supporting Actress
Tarryn Wyngaard, Stam (DSTV Box office)
Character Name: Samiah
Best Supporting Actor
Hakeem Kae Kazim, Riding with Sugar (Netflix)
Character Name: Mambo
Best Feature Film
Griekwastad, SCENE23 (kykNET)
Best TV Presenter (Public Vote Category)
Entle Bizana, Hectic on 3 (SABC 3)
Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela (Public Vote Category)
Gomora, Seriti Films (Mzansi Magic)