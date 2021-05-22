READ: A full list of this year’s SAFTA winners

Nica Richards

MultiChoice led the pack, bagging 47 awards for both the SAFTAs and the SAFTA Craft Awards, hosted on Friday night.

Hosted by actress Dineo Langa, comedian Mpho Popps and TV presenter Graeme Richards, the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) adhered to social distancing, and made the most of having to be experienced virtually.

This year’s theme was “Still shining”.

The SAFTAs debuted on the newly rebranded S3, and was sponsored by the Gutting Film Commission.

Below is a complete list of the 2021 SAFTA winners:

Best Short Film

Address Unknown (Green Leaf Films Pty Ltd)

Best Student Film

Fowl Goblin from The Animation School

TV soap / telenovela

Best Achievement in Directing – Telenovela

Gomora Season 1 (Mzansi Magic)

Practitioners: Thabang Moleya, Nthabiseng Mokoena,Nozipho Nkelemba & Lefuno Nekhabambe

Best Achievement in Directing – TV Soap

Binnelanders (kykNET)

Practitioner: Danie Joubert, Roché Knoesen, Riaan Meij, Charl van Biljon, Gerrit Schoonhoven & Jaco Vermeulen

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – Telenovela

The River (1Magic)

Practitioners: Gwydion Beynon & Phathutshedzo Makwarela

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Soap

Scandal! (E.tv)

Practitioners: Ameera Patel, Grace Mahlaba, Daryn Katz, Kelly Robinson, Mark Wilson, Nontlantla Simelane, Omphile Molusi, Rosalind Butler, Stephen Simm, Tereska Muishond, Themba Mahlangu, Myolisi Sikupela & Thomas Hall

Best Achievement in Original Music/Score –Telenovela

The River (1Magic)

Practitioners: Brendan Jury

Best Achievement in Editing – Telenovela

The River (1Magic)

Practitioners: Bongi Malefo, Edgar Sibaya, Sphiwe Nhlumayo & Ula Oelsen

Best Achievement in Sound – TV Soap/Telenovela

The River (1Magic)

Practitioner: Ben Oelsen & Tladi Mabuya

Best Achievement in Cinematography – Telenovela

Legacy (MNet)

Practitioner: Trevor Brown

Best Achievement in Wardrobe – TV Soap/Telenovela

Legacy (MNet)

Practitioner: Zandile Mncwango

Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling- TV Soap/Telenovela

Legacy (MNet)

Practitioner: Jenny Sprawson

Best Achievement in Art Direction – TV Soap/Telenovela

Legacy (MNet)

Practitioner: Amanda Scholtz

Best Actress – Telenovela

Sindi Dlathu, The River (1Magic)

Character: Lindiwe

Best Actor – Telenovela

Menzi Ngubane, Isibaya (Mzansi Magic)

Character: Judas Nqwenya

Best Supporting Actress – Telenovela

Michelle Botes, Legacy (MNet)

Character: Angelique Price

Best Supporting Actor – Telenovela

Meshack Mavuso Magabane, The River (1Magic)

Character: Nsizwa

Best Actress – TV Soap

Petronella Tshuma, Rhythm City (E.tv)

Character: Pearl Genaro

Best Actor – TV Soap

Clint Brink, Binnelanders (kykNET)

Character: Steve Abrahams

Best Supporting Actress – TV Soap

Masasa Mbangeni, Scandal! (E.tv)

Character: Thembeka Shezi Nyathi

Best Supporting Actor – TV Soap

Mothusi Magano, Skeem Saam (SABC 1)

Character: Tumishang

Best TV Soap

Rhythm City (E.tv)

Production House: Quizzical Pictures

Best Telenovela

Legacy (MNet)

Production House: Tshedza Pictures

TV drama

Best Achievement in Directing

Tydelik Terminaal (kykNET)

Practitioners: Etienne Fourie & Elanie Rupping

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting

Housekeepers Season 2 (Mzansi Magic)

Practitioner: Portia Gumede, Duduzile Mabaso, Lufuno Nemungadi & Lidudumalingani

Best Achievement in Editing – TV Drama

Still Breathing (MNet)

Practitioners: Miriam Arndt & Alistair Thomas

Best Achievement in Sound

Blood and Water Season 1 (Netflix)

Practitioners: Sound & Motion Studios Sound Team

Best Achievement in Original Music/Score

Lockdown Season 5 (Mzansi Magic)

Practitioners: Kurt Slabbert, Jamela Vuma & Mandla Ngcongwane

Best Achievement in Art Direction

Agent (Netflix)

Practitioner: Carlu Portwig

Best Achievement in Wardrobe

Queen Sono Season 1 (Netflix)

Practitioners: Lehasa Molloyi

Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling

Trackers (Mzansi Magic)

Practitioner: Babalwa Mtshiselwa

Best Achievement in Cinematography

Blood and Water Season 1 (Netflix)

Practitioner: Zenn van Zyl

Best Actress

Kate Liquorish, Still Breathing (MNet)

Character: Abi

Best Actor

Brandon Auret, Still Breathing (MNet)

Character: Danny

Best Supporting Actress

June van Merch, Sara se Geheim Season 3 (kykNET)

Character: Sara

Best Supporting Actor

James Ngcobo, Queen Sono Season 1 (Netflix)

Production: President Malunga

Best TV Drama

Blood and Water Season 1 (Netflix)

Production House: Gambit Films

TV comedy

Best Achievement in Directing

The Riviera (SABC 2)

Practitioners: Lucilla Blankenberg & Lederle Bosch

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting

Black Tax (BET Africa)

Practitioners: Byron Abrahams, Lwazi Mvusi, Joshua Rous & Meren Redd y

Best Achievement in Editing

How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)

Practitioners: Tessa Verfuss, Gugulethu Sibandze & Melanie Jankes

Best Achievement in Sound

How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)

Practitioners: Janno Muller, Thapelo Makhubo, Jeanre Greyling & Jonty Everton

Best Achievement in Art Direction

How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)

Practitioners: Martha Sibanyoni, Thabiso Senne & Savannah Geldenhuys

Best Achievement in Wardrobe

How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)

Practitioner: Sheli Masondo

Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling

How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)

Practitioners: Babalwa Mtshiselwa

Best Achievement in Cinematography

How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)

Practitioner: Lance Gewer

Best Actress

Busisiwe Lurayi, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)

Character: Tumi

Best Actor

James Borthwick, Hotel (kykNET)

Character: Ferdie

Best Supporting Actress

Martelize Kolver, Hotel (kykNET)

Character: Brenda

Best Supporting Actor

Desmond Dube, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)

Character: Shadrack

Best TV Comedy

The Riviera (SABC 2)

Production House: Community Media Trust

Documentary feature

Best Achievement in Directing

How to Steal a Country

Practitioners: Rehad Desai & Mark Kaplan

Best Achievement in Cinematography

Chasing the Sun

Practitioner: Devin Carter

Best Achievement in Editing

How to Steal a Country

Practitioner: Megan Gill

Best Achievement in Sound

How to Steal a Country

Practitioner: Charlotte Buys

Best Documentary Feature

How to Steal a Country

Production House: Uhuru Productions

Best Documentary Short

Lindela Under Lockdown

Production House: Passion Seed Communications

Best Made for TV Documentary

Chasing the Sun

Production House: SuperSport, SA Rugby and T+W

Best Natural History and Environmental Programme

My Octopus Teacher

Production House: Sea Change Project

Best Children’s Programme

Takalani Sesame Season 11 (SABC 2)

Production House: Ochre Media and Pulp Films

Best Competition Reality Show

Celebrity Mystery Box (Mzansi Magic)

Production House: Brightfire Pictures

Best Structured or Docu-reality Show

Pale Ya Koša (SABC 2)

Production House: Full Circle Productions

Best Structured Soapie Reality Show

Life with Kelly Khumalo (Showmax)

Production House: Barleader TV

Best International Format Show

Hoor my, sien my, soen my (kykNET)

Production House: Afrokaans Film & Television

Educational Programme

Made In SA Season 6 (S3)

Production House: Ochre Media

Best Factual Programme

The Devi Show (Etv)

Production House: Etv

Best Current Affairs Programme

CARTE BLANCHE: Women’s Month Special (Mnet)

Production House: Combined Artists

Best Variety Show

Republiek van Zoid Afrika (kykNET)

Production House: Brainwave Productions

Best Youth Programme

Africa’s biggest Brags (MTV Base)

Production House:VIS

Best Entertainment Programme

Maak My Famous – Showcase (kykNET)

Production House: All Star Entertainment

Best Lifestyle Programme

Come Again (SABC 1)

Production House: Tshedza Media

Best Made for TV Movie

Loving Thokoza (Mzansi Magic)

Production House: Black Brain Pictures

Best Online Content

The Adventures of Noko Mashaba – Lockdown Shandis (YouTube)

Production House: Rams Comics

Feature film

Best Achievement in Directing

Griekwastad (kykNET)

Practitioner: Jozua Malherbe

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting

Toorbos (kykNet)

Practitioner: René van Rooyen

Best Achievement in Cinematography

Riding with Sugar (Netflix)

Practitioner: Rory O’Grady

Best Achievement in Sound Design

Riding with Sugar (Netflix)

Practitioners: Sound & Motion Studios Sound Team

Best Achievement in Original Music/Score

Toorbos (kykNET)

Practitioner: Andries Smit

Best Achievement in Editing

Griekwastad (kykNET)

Practitioner: Lucian Barnard

Best Achievement in Production Design

Riding with Sugar (Netflix)

Practitioner: Kate van der Merwe

Best Achievement in Costume Design

Riding with Sugar (Netflix)

Practitioner: Annie Seegers

Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling

Triggered (Amazon Prime, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play)

Practitioners: Menio Kalymnios, Stella Kalymnios, & Hannes Oosthuizen

Best Actress

Tinarie Van Wyk Loots, Gat In Die Muur (Netflix)

Character Name: Ava

Best Actor

Tshamano Sebe, 8 – (Netflix)

Character Name: Lazarus

Best Supporting Actress

Tarryn Wyngaard, Stam (DSTV Box office)

Character Name: Samiah

Best Supporting Actor

Hakeem Kae Kazim, Riding with Sugar (Netflix)

Character Name: Mambo

Best Feature Film

Griekwastad, SCENE23 (kykNET)

Best TV Presenter (Public Vote Category)

Entle Bizana, Hectic on 3 (SABC 3)

Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela (Public Vote Category)

Gomora, Seriti Films (Mzansi Magic)