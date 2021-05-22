Lifestyle
WATCH LIVE: Virtual glitz and glamour on SAFTAs red carpet 

The awards, to be hosted by will be hosted by actress Dineo Langa, Graeme Richard and comedian Mpho 'Popps' Modikoane, will begin at 7pm.

Photo: Twitter/@SAFTAs1

The 15th annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs), taking place on Saturday night, will kick off with the broadcasting of a live, virtual red carpet event. 

The awards, to be hosted by will be hosted by actress Dineo Langa, SABC3 Expresso talk show’s Graeme Richard and comedian Mpho “Popps” Modikoane, will begin at 7pm.

ALSO READ: SuperSport, Kelly Khumalo win big in SAFTAs Craft Awards

Watch the event live below:

Here are this year’s SAFTA nominees:

Best TV soap:

7 de Laan

Rhythm City

Scandal

Best actress in a TV soap:

Cindy Swanepoel as Annelize Roux in Binnelanders

Petronella Tshuma as Pearl Genaro in Rhythm City 

Shoki Mmol as Celia Magongwa in Skeem Saam

Best actor in a TV soap:

Clint Brink, Steve Abrahams, Binnelanders 

Cedwyn Joel, AB Samsoodien, Suidooster

Bongile Mantsai as Mthunzi Mayiza, Scandal!

Best supporting actor in TV soap:

Molefi Monaisa as Wallet Rakau in Skeem Saam

Mothusi Magano as Tumishang in Skeem Saam

Roderick Jaftha as Buys Isaacs in Getroud met Rugby

Most popular TV soap/ televovela:

Best supporting actress in a TV soap:

Mapula Mafole, Mapula in Rhythm City

Masasa Mbangeni, Thembeka Shezi Nyathi in Scandal!

Portia Joel, Lee Anne Jacobs, Suidooster

Best achievement in directing a TV drama:

Blood and Water season 1, Travis Taute, Nosipho Dumisa and Daryn Joshua

Lockdown Season 5, Mandla Ngcongwane

Tydelik Terminal, Eitenne Fourie and Elaine Rupping

Nominees for the best achievement in cinematography for a telenovela:

Best actress in a telenovela:

Sindi Dlathu, Lindiwe in The River 

Mary Anne Barlow, Felicity Price, Legacy

Crystal Donna Roberts, Janice Cupido in Arendsvlei

Best actor in a Telenovela:

Dawid Minnaar, Willem Potgieter, Legacy 

Menzi Ngubane, Judas Nqwenya in Isibaya

Presley Chweneyagaea, Cobra in The River

Best supporting actor in a telenovela:

Nominees for the best achievement in scriptwriting for a TV drama:

Best achievement in directing for a telenovela:

Best supporting actress in a telenovela:

Rami Chuene, Jumina Ndlovu, Isono

Michelle Botes, Angelique Price, Legacy

Quanita Adams, season 2 of Arendsvlei

Nominees for the best TV comedy:

Best actress in a TV drama:

Best structured soapie reality:

Nominees for the best TV drama:

Blood and Water 

Trackers

Inconceivable

Agent

Lockdown season 5

Nominees for the best supporting actress in a TV drama:

Nominees for the best actor in a TV drama:

Adburagham Adams, Eric Abrahams, Melody

Brandon Auret, Danny, Still Breathing

Zolisa Xaluva, Kings of Joburg

Nominees for the best feature film:

Griekwastad

Riding with Sugar

Stam

