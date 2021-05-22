WATCH: AKA talks tough in first sit-down interview

Nica Richards

The interview, which is not being broadcast live, has been shrouded in secrecy, with teasers leaked selectively.

After the death of his fiancée, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes has defended his innocence, saying he has not been named a suspect in what is believed to have been a suicide.

Anele Nelli Tembe apparently fell from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town in April.

But since her death, a number of photos and videos have emerged in their “challenging” and “tumultuous” relationship.

Forbes said the footage was being used by people close to the couple to fuel a “negative narrative on my character”.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Where to next for AKA’s music career?

Since her death, his music career has taken a backseat, the most recent of which evident when he withdrew his performance at the upcoming annual Huawei Joburg Day.

This week, an unverified anonymous letter written to Podcast and Chill with MacG, was aired. The person claimed to be part of the Tembe family. In the letter, the person alleged that AKA may have introduced Tembe to drugs which made their relationship more unstable.

Interview to air tonight

Now, he is expected to clear the air on what fans and haters alike believe happened on that fateful night in a tell-all interview with independent journalist Thembikile Mrototo.

My interview with AKA about his relationship with Anele Tembe, allegations that he abused her and day she died in Cape Town will be available on BarLeader’s YouTube page from 7pm tonight. pic.twitter.com/vqDHeeHexf — Thembekile (@ThembiMrototo) May 22, 2021

ALSO READ: WATCH: Violence, drugs to be addressed in AKA’s first sit-down interview

The interview, which is not being broadcasted live, has been shrouded in secrecy, with teasers leaked selectively.

Speaking to The Citizen, BarLeader TV head Legend Manqele said: “We had the interview, we felt that he (AKA) could trust our process, so we enlisted the professional help of an independent journalist. For us, we felt it was Thembekile Mrototo, who was able to be independent, make sure he was pushed and asked the tough questions.”

Manqele said the interview will aired on their YouTube channel on Saturday evening, at 7pm.

Manqele said an uncut version without any manipulation will be aired, adding the interview was conducted at AKA’s home.

Watch AKA opening up in the much-anticipated sit-down below:

Additional reporting by Sandisiwe Mbhele