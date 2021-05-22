SuperSport, Kelly Khumalo win big in SAFTAs Craft Awards 

Nica Richards

The 15th annual South African Film and Television Awards will be taking place at 7pm tonight, with a virtual red carpet starting at 6:30pm.

The 15th annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) Craft Awards, which took place on Friday night, saw a number of well-known Showmax, kykNET and Mzansi Magic shows winning big.

SuperSport’s Chasing the Sun nabbed the Best Made for TV Documentary category, while The River scooped the Best Achievement in Scriptwriting award.

Life with Kelly Khumalo was awarded best structured soapie reality show.

The 15th annual SAFTAs, taking place on Saturday night, will kick off with the broadcasting of a live, virtual red carpet event.

The awards, to be hosted by will be hosted by actress Dineo Langa, SABC3 Expresso talk show’s Graeme Richard and comedian Mpho “Popps” Modikoane, will begin at 7pm.

Below is the full list of the Craft Award Winners:

Best Structured Soapie Reality Show: Life with Kelly Khumalo (Barleader TV) | Showmax

Best Documentary Feature: How to Steal a Country (Rehad Desai and Mark Kaplan) | Showmax

Best Made for TV Documentary: Chasing the Sun (SuperSport, SA Rugby and T+W) | SuperSport

Best Competition Reality Show: Celebrity Mystery Box (Brightfire Pictures) | Mzansi Magic

Best International Format Show: Hoor My, Sien My, Soen My (Afrokaans Film & Television) |kykNET

Best Current Affairs Programme: Carte Blanche: Women’s Month Special (Combined Artists) | M-Net 101

Best Variety Show: Republiek van Zoid Afrika (Brainwave Productions) | kykNET

Best Entertainment Programme: Maak My Famous – Showcase (All Star Entertainment)| kykNET

Best Made for TV Movie: Loving Thokoza (Black Brain Pictures) | Showmax

Best Achievement in Directing – Telenovela: Gomora Season 1 (Thabang Moleya, Nthabiseng Mokoena, Nozipho Nkelemba and Lefuno Nekhabambe) | Mzansi Magic

Best Achievement in Directing – TV Soap : Binnelanders (Danie Joubert, Roché Knoesen, Riaan Meij, Charl van Biljon, Gerrit Schoonhoven and Jaco Vermeulen) |kykNET

Best Achievement in Directing -TV Drama: Tydelik Terminaal (Etienne Fourie and Elanie Rupping) | kykNET

Best Achievement in Directing – Documentary: How to Steal a Country (Rehad Desai and Mark Kaplan) | Showmax

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – Telenovela: The River (Gwydion Beynon and Phathutshedzo Makwarela) | On 1Magic

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Comedy: Black Tax (Byron Abrahams, Lwazi Mvusi, Joshua Rous and Meren Reddy) | BET and Showmax

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Drama: Housekeepers (Portia Gumede, Duduzile Mabaso, Lufuno Nemungadi and Lidudumalingani) | Mzansi Magic

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – Feature Film: Toorbos (René van Rooyen) | kykNET

Best Achievement In Original Music/Score – Telenovela: The River (Brendan Jury) | 1Magic

Best Achievement in Original Music/Score – TV Drama: Lockdown (Kurt Slabbert, Jamela Vuma & Mandla Ngcongwane) | Showmax

Best Achievement in Original Music/Score – Feature Film: Toorbos (Andries Smit) | kykNET

Best Achievement in Editing – Telenovela: The River (Bongi Malefo, Edgar Sibaya, Sphiwe Nhlumayo & Ula Oelsen) | 1Magic

Best Achievement in Editing – TV Drama: Still Breathing (Miriam Arndt and Alistair Thomas) M-Net 101

Best Achievement in Editing – Documentary: How to Steal a Country (Megan Gill ) | Showmax

Best Achievement in Editing – Feature Film: Griekwastad (Lucian Barnard) | kykNET

Best Achievement in Sound – TV Soap/Telenovela: The River (Ben Oelsen & Tladi Mabuya) | 1Magic

Best Achievement in Sound – Documentary: How to Steal a Country (Charlotte Buys) | Showmax

Best Achievement in Cinematography – Telenovela: Legacy (Trevor Brown) | M-Net 101

Best Achievement in Cinematography – Documentary: Chasing the Sun (Carter Devin) | SuperSport

Best Achievement in Wardrobe – TV Soap/Telenovela: Legacy (Zandile Mncwango) | M-Net 101

Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling- TV Soap/Telenovela: Legacy (Jenny Sprawson) | M-Net 101

Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling – TV Drama: Trackers (Babalwa Mtshiselwa) | M-Net 101

Best Achievement in Art Direction – TV Soap/Telenovela: Legacy (Amanda Scholtz) | M-Net 101

