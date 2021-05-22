SuperSport, Kelly Khumalo win big in SAFTAs Craft Awards 

The 15th annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) Craft Awards, which took place on Friday night, saw a number of well-known Showmax, kykNET and Mzansi Magic shows winning big.
SuperSport’s Chasing the Sun nabbed the Best Made for TV Documentary category, while The River scooped the Best Achievement in Scriptwriting award.
Life with Kelly Khumalo was awarded best structured soapie reality show.
The 15th annual SAFTAs, taking place on Saturday night, will kick off with the broadcasting of a live, virtual red carpet event.
The awards, to be hosted by will be hosted by actress Dineo Langa, SABC3 Expresso talk show’s Graeme Richard and comedian Mpho “Popps” Modikoane, will begin at 7pm.
Below is the full list of the Craft Award Winners:
- Best Structured Soapie Reality Show: Life with Kelly Khumalo (Barleader TV) | Showmax
- Best Documentary Feature: How to Steal a Country (Rehad Desai and Mark Kaplan) | Showmax
- Best Made for TV Documentary: Chasing the Sun (SuperSport, SA Rugby and T+W) | SuperSport
- Best Competition Reality Show: Celebrity Mystery Box (Brightfire Pictures) | Mzansi Magic
- Best International Format Show: Hoor My, Sien My, Soen My (Afrokaans Film & Television) |kykNET
- Best Current Affairs Programme: Carte Blanche: Women’s Month Special (Combined Artists) | M-Net 101
- Best Variety Show: Republiek van Zoid Afrika (Brainwave Productions) | kykNET
- Best Entertainment Programme: Maak My Famous – Showcase (All Star Entertainment)| kykNET
- Best Made for TV Movie: Loving Thokoza (Black Brain Pictures) | Showmax
- Best Achievement in Directing – Telenovela: Gomora Season 1 (Thabang Moleya, Nthabiseng Mokoena, Nozipho Nkelemba and Lefuno Nekhabambe) | Mzansi Magic
- Best Achievement in Directing – TV Soap : Binnelanders (Danie Joubert, Roché Knoesen, Riaan Meij, Charl van Biljon, Gerrit Schoonhoven and Jaco Vermeulen) |kykNET
- Best Achievement in Directing -TV Drama: Tydelik Terminaal (Etienne Fourie and Elanie Rupping) | kykNET
- Best Achievement in Directing – Documentary: How to Steal a Country (Rehad Desai and Mark Kaplan) | Showmax
- Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – Telenovela: The River (Gwydion Beynon and Phathutshedzo Makwarela) | On 1Magic
- Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Comedy: Black Tax (Byron Abrahams, Lwazi Mvusi, Joshua Rous and Meren Reddy) | BET and Showmax
- Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Drama: Housekeepers (Portia Gumede, Duduzile Mabaso, Lufuno Nemungadi and Lidudumalingani) | Mzansi Magic
- Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – Feature Film: Toorbos (René van Rooyen) | kykNET
- Best Achievement In Original Music/Score – Telenovela: The River (Brendan Jury) | 1Magic
- Best Achievement in Original Music/Score – TV Drama: Lockdown (Kurt Slabbert, Jamela Vuma & Mandla Ngcongwane) | Showmax
- Best Achievement in Original Music/Score – Feature Film: Toorbos (Andries Smit) | kykNET
- Best Achievement in Editing – Telenovela: The River (Bongi Malefo, Edgar Sibaya, Sphiwe Nhlumayo & Ula Oelsen) | 1Magic
- Best Achievement in Editing – TV Drama: Still Breathing (Miriam Arndt and Alistair Thomas) M-Net 101
- Best Achievement in Editing – Documentary: How to Steal a Country (Megan Gill ) | Showmax
- Best Achievement in Editing – Feature Film: Griekwastad (Lucian Barnard) | kykNET
- Best Achievement in Sound – TV Soap/Telenovela: The River (Ben Oelsen & Tladi Mabuya) | 1Magic
- Best Achievement in Sound – Documentary: How to Steal a Country (Charlotte Buys) | Showmax
- Best Achievement in Cinematography – Telenovela: Legacy (Trevor Brown) | M-Net 101
- Best Achievement in Cinematography – Documentary: Chasing the Sun (Carter Devin) | SuperSport
- Best Achievement in Wardrobe – TV Soap/Telenovela: Legacy (Zandile Mncwango) | M-Net 101
- Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling- TV Soap/Telenovela: Legacy (Jenny Sprawson) | M-Net 101
- Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling – TV Drama: Trackers (Babalwa Mtshiselwa) | M-Net 101
- Best Achievement in Art Direction – TV Soap/Telenovela: Legacy (Amanda Scholtz) | M-Net 101
