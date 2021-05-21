Travel destinations inspired by Africa Day

Lerato Maimela

The Serengeti hosts the second largest terrestrial mammal migration in Africa, making it one of the 10 natural travel wonders of the world.

Africa is a huge continent covering 6% of Earth’s total surface area, 20% of its land area and has the second largest human population after Asia.

The continent offers countless beautiful and adventurous travel destinations worth exploring by local and international travelers.

There is no end to what you can witness, do and explore. As you plan your next holiday destination, be sure to consider exploring one of these beautiful African travel destinations:

Victoria Falls – Zimbabwe/Zambia

From September to December the flow of the Zambezi lessens and water levels drop. This allows for travelers to swim to the very edge of the falls in a naturally formed pool and look down into the chasm below.

On the Zimbabwean side of the falls lies the Victoria Falls rainforest. This is home to unique plant and animal life. The rainforest is the only place on earth where it rains every day, all day.

Victoria Falls is one of the seven wonders of the world, joining the Great Barrier Reef, Grand Canyon, the Aurora Borealis, the Paricutin volcano, the Harbour of Rio de Janeiro and Mount Everest.

Kruger National Park – South Africa

The Kruger National Park has more large mammals than any other park in Africa. Besides the famous Big 5, there is a wealth of other species such as warthogs, cheetahs, ostriches, hyenas, zebras, wild dogs and so many others.

It stretches to two provinces, Mpumalanga and Limpopo and borders two countries, Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

There are no cages, pens, enclosures or circus performances. It’s 100% authentic and you get the chance to witness the untamed natural wilderness with your own eyes.

Bazaruto Archipelago – Mozambique

The idyllic islands of the Bazaruto Archipelago are known for their unspoilt beauty and diverse ecologies. The pristine coral reefs are home to 2,000 fish species as well as whales and dolphins.

This holiday destination is not for those seeking to do some shopping, as there are no shops around.

The islands support populations of traditional fisherman and their families, many of whom are not residents and may migrate between the Archipelago and the mainland in pursuit of good fishing waters.

ALSO READ: Celebrate Africa Day with these dishes from the continent

God’s Window Blyde River – Mpumalanga

God’s Window is known for its breathtaking panoramic view of the Lowveld more than 900 m down into lush indigenous forest clad ravine. God’s Window is a small part of a 250km long chain of sheer cliffs and extravagant beauty.

For just R10 one can witness one of the most magnificent sites in South Africa and spend hours at the top of the mountain climb just admiring the unsurpassed scenery.

Casablanca – Morocco

The city’s French colonial legacy is seen in its downtown Mauresque architecture, a blend of Moorish style and European art deco.

The big sight is the massive Hassan II mosque and a tour of the building is worth an overnight stay in town.

The medina is a charming and photogenic district full of old fashioned ambience and the city centre is home to many beautiful art deco style facades that architecture fans will adore.

Serengeti – Tanzania

The Serengeti hosts the second largest terrestrial mammal migration in the world, which helps secure it as one of the seven natural wonders of the Africa and one of the 10 natural travel wonders of the world.

Also known as the “Greatest Show on Earth”, between one and two million herbivores follow the rains across the Serengeti and into Kenya’s Masai Mara in search of fresh green pastures each year.

One of the best ways to truly experience the wild, without sharing a toilet with strangers, are the tented camps offered to travelers. They have a lodge set up, including en-suite bathrooms, but instead of each room being separated by a wall, only the tent canvas separates you from nature.

Luanda Bay – Angola

Luanda Bay is a body of water that can be found in front of the city of Luanda. There are several monuments of historical value that can be found in front of the bay, such as the Banco de Angola Building and the Church of Nossa Senhora de Nazare.

When in Luanda, you can visit the Saint Michael Fortress, learn about the city’s contribution to slavery, take a stroll along the harbour, pay your respects to the first president and mingle with Luanda’s nightlife.

The Garden Route National Park – South Africa

The Garden Route is a 300km route of spectacular beauty along the southwest coast of South Africa and is known for its ecologically diverse vegetation, numerous lagoons, forests, lakes and stunning beaches.

The route stretches from Mossel Bay in the Western Cape to Storms River in the Eastern Cape.

The Garden Route offers numerous activities such as taking the plunge at Bloukrans Bridge, to making animal friends at the Knysna Elephant Park.

Mount Kilimanjaro – Tanzania

Mount Kilimanjaro is the tallest mountain on the African continent and the highest free standing mountain in the world.

Kilimanjaro has three volcanic cones; Mawenzi, Shira, and Kibo. Mawenzi and Shira are extinct, but Kibo, the highest peak, is dormant and could erupt again.

The climb up Kilimanjaro is very achievable, as it is just a walk. Many have said that the climb is emotional once you get to the summit.