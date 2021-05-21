WATCH: Aww! Grandpa is surprised by birth of twin grandkids

Karabo Mokoena

During her daughter's pregnancy, Michael did not know that his daughter was expecting twins and only learned after the birth.

An emotional call between a daughter and her father has gone viral globally. Four months before she gave birth, Jaimie Harris, 41, found out she was expecting twins. She found she was pregnant while feeding her infant Reggie who was born in January 2020.

She decided to keep the news a secret from her father and would only tell him after she gave birth.

Speaking to SWNS, Jaimie says: “Due to my dad’s ill health I decided not to tell him as didn’t want to stress him out, so if dad didn’t know – no one would.”

She kept the news from her family and friends.

“I’m so happy with the way we did our reveal and the comments have been amazing – so glad we did it this way,” says Jaimie. She wanted to share some happiness in light of the pandemic and all the sadness it has brought to the world.

The mom of seven surprised her dad with the news during a video call.

During the call, Jaimie showed her dad, Bertie Harris, who was pleased to learn that he had another grandson. The boy was born first.

Jaimie then switched the camera to herself, saying something to her father. She then switches the camera back around to show her dad both Bertie Harris and the girl, Betty Vera Hammson.

Michael looked a bit confused at first, then quickly realised that he was a twin grandad. The surprise seemed to overwhelm him in a heartwarming way.

The global pandemic has given families creative ways to communicate with each other, host baby showers, and now break surprising news. For a whole four months, Jaimie was on a mission to bring some happiness to her family and friends through a video call.

Her dad’s reaction is proof that she accomplished her mission!