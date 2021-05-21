Noah returns to stand up with Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock

Lerato Maimela

'When Chappelle tells you it's time to get back on stage, you get back on stage!'

In a recent social media post, South African comedian Trevor Noah announced his return to the stage in a stand up comedy show, joined by American comedy giants Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock.

Before Noah made his big move to the US in 2011, his main focus in South Africa was stand up comedy.

The comedian and television personality gave South Africa stand up comedy specials such as The Daywalker, Crazy Normal, That’s Racist, and It’s My Culture.

Trevor’s fans are pleased to know the comedian will be getting back on stage to do what he does best, making light of the political and cultural issues we face all across the globe.

In the caption for Trevor’s Instagram post he says that Dave Chappelle was the one to initiate the comedians going back to what they love.

“When Chappelle tells you it’s time to get back on stage, you get back on stage!!

“Few things in life have meant more to me than having these two legends as my mentors and friends. All 3 of us share a love for stand up that only fellow comedians can truly understand, and it’s easy to keep that love going when you get to share a stage with the greatest to ever do it.” said the host of The Daily Show.

The post has a series of pictures of Trevor with Chappelle, Rock and David Kibuuka.

When Noah moved to the US he slowly moved away from stand up comedy, to hosting popular television comedy shows. He has been the host of the The Daily Show for more than five years.

The Daily Show recently bagged an MTV Movie and TV award, and 13 Webby awards.

“A sincere THANK YOU to everyone that voted and way to go team Daily Show!” said Trevor in a social media post.

The lovable comedian and television personality was also this year’s host at the 63 annual Grammy Award ceremony on 14 March.